Global Edtech Market (2021 to 2025) - Featuring Alphabet, Blackboard and Chegg Among Others

Dublin, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Edtech Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the edtech market and it is poised to grow by $112.39 billion during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of 17.85% during the forecast period. The report on the edtech market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by learners shifting toward eBooks and the growing adoption of game-based learning.



The edtech market analysis includes the sector segment and geographic landscape.



The edtech market is segmented as below:

By Sector

K-12

Higher education

Others

By Geographical Landscape

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

MEA

This study identifies the increasing number of e-learning enrollments in higher education sector as one of the prime reasons driving the edtech market growth during the next few years.



The report on edtech market covers the following areas:

Edtech market sizing

Edtech market forecast

Edtech market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading edtech market vendors that include Alphabet Inc., Blackboard Inc., Chegg Inc., Coursera Inc., Edutech, edX Inc., Instructure Inc., Microsoft Corp., Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd., and Udacity Inc. Also, the edtech market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9klhc6