ROBIT PLC MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 21 DECEMBER 2021 AT 2.05 PM
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Mammu Kaario
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Robit Oyj
LEI: 743700NRL9EH2FLPH480
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 7683/4/4
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-12-20
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000150016
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 3000 Unit price: 0 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 3000 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR
ROBIT PLC
Tommi Lehtonen
Further information:
Tommi Lehtonen, Group CEO
+358 40 724 9143
tommi.lehtonen@robitgroup.com
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Key media
www.robitgroup.com
Robit is a strongly internationalized growth company servicing global customers and selling drilling consumables for applications in mining, construction, geotechnical engineering and well drilling. The company’s offering is divided into three product and service ranges: Top Hammer, Down the Hole and Geotechnical. Robit has sales and service points in 8 countries as well as an active sales network in more than 100 countries. Robit’s manufacturing units are located in Finland, South Korea, Australia and the UK. Robit’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Further information is available at www.robitgroup.com.