The Global Home Decor Market is expected to grow by $ 286.82 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 8.81% during the forecast period

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rise in online spending and smartphone penetration and increase in demand for multifunctional furniture. In addition, rise in online spending and smartphone penetration is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The home decor market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Furniture

• Floor coverings

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the rising popularity of blogs related to interior designingas one of the prime reasons driving the home decor market growth during the next few years.

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading home decor market vendors that include Armstrong World Industries Inc., Ashley Furniture Industries Inc., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Duresta Upholstery Ltd., Forbo Holding Ltd, Herman Miller Inc., Inter IKEA Holding BV, Kimball International Inc., Mannington Mills Inc., and Mohawk Industries Inc. Also, the home decor market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

