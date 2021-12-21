Research and Markets Supports Ronald McDonald House Charities with their Annual Festive Toy Donation

Dublin, Ireland, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As we approach the holiday season, Research and Markets is delighted to be supporting Ronald McDonald House Charities by providing Santa toys to the families of children receiving care at Crumlin Children’s Hospital, Dublin, Ireland.



The mission of Ronald McDonald House Charities Ireland is to provide a Ronald McDonald House to support families whose children are seriously ill in hospital. The Ronald McDonald House provides accommodation and a caring and supportive environment for families whose children are seriously ill and are hospitalised or undergoing medical treatment at Children’s Health Ireland.



Research and Markets is headquartered in Dublin and are proud to be in the position to partner with Ronald McDonald House Charities to help support these children and their families.



“Having a sick child in hospital is incredibly tough, but Christmas time is even harder. Our House isn’t home, but it’s a place to be together and we know that’s what matters most. Each Christmas Santa visits our House on Christmas Eve, like every other house in the country. Mum, Dad and siblings wake up and there are giant sacks stuffed with toys at their room’s door with toys specially picked by Santa himself for their family.



After this Mum and Dad head over to the hospital to get their ill child and bring them over to the House for the day. Being so close means they can dip in and out of the hospital for check-ups and treatments throughout the day, without having to spend the full day there. In the House, it’s a Christmas like any other. Toys, presents, visitors, Christmas dinner, movies and games all take place. It’s a day to forget about the what-ifs and the worries and just enjoy being together.



Donations of toys mean we can make Christmas possible for these families. Research and Markets are now a part of so many families precious memories this year. Their huge toy donation will make for many smiles on Christmas morning and we are thrilled with their contribution.” - Joe Kenny, CEO, Ronald McDonald House Charities, Ireland.



“We were delighted to select Ronald McDonald House this year for our annual toy donation. The work they do supporting families with sick children is incredible. Members of our social committee had a tour of Ronald McDonald House last week and they were inspired by the work that is taking place there and the warm, welcoming atmosphere that has been created for the families of sick children that reside there. It’s an honour for us to play a small part in their story this Christmas.” - Ross Glover, CEO, Research and Markets.



The first Ronald McDonald House was opened in Philadelphia in 1974. There are 368 Ronald McDonald Houses in 64 countries. These accommodate families with hospitalized children under 21 years of age (or 18 or 26, depending on the House), who are being treated at nearby hospitals and medical facilities. Ronald McDonald's Houses provide over 7,200 bedrooms to families around the world each night.

