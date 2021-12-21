The Global Population Health Management Market is expected to grow by $ 11.89 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 8.41% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Population Health Management Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06192477/?utm_source=GNW

41% during the forecast period. Our report on the population health management market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the adoption of healthcare IT and the increasing number of specialty and multi-chain hospitals. In addition, the adoption of healthcare IT is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The population health management market analysis includes the component segment and geographic landscape.



The population health management market is segmented as below:

By Component

• Software

• Services



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the growing incidence of chronic disordersas one of the prime reasons driving the population health management market growth during the next few years.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on population health management market covers the following areas:

• Population health management market sizing

• Population health management market forecast

• Population health management market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading population health management market vendors that include Arcadia Solutions LLC, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Cerner Corp., eClinicalWorks LLC, HealthEC LLC, International Business Machines Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, McKesson Corp., NextGen Healthcare Inc., and ZeOmega Inc. Also, the population health management market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06192477/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________