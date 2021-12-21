Global Sterilization Services Market (2021 to 2030) - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts

Dublin, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sterilization Services Market by Method, Mode of Delivery and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global sterilization services market was valued at $3,381 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $5,594 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2030.



Sterilization is a process that is used to inhibit the growth of microorganisms such as bacteria, viruses, and prions, which are present in the environment or on surfaces. Healthcare settings require constant sterilization, cleaning, and disinfection to eliminate microbes from pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and biological culture media.



Increase in number of surgical procedures, rise in incidence of hospital-acquired infections, increase in geriatric population, technological advancements in sterilization equipment, and surge in incidence of chronic diseases across the globe act as the key driving forces of the global sterilization services market. In addition, increase in outsourcing of sterilization services among hospitals and pharmaceutical & medical device companies augment the growth of the market. Moreover, rise in use of E-beam sterilization and increase in awareness of environmental & personal hygiene due to COVID-19 fuel the growth of the market. However, concerns regarding the safety of reprocessed instruments are expected to restrain the growth of the sterilization services market. Conversely, high market growth potential in emerging countries is expected to offer lucrative opportunities during the forecast period.



The sterilization services market is segmented into method, mode of delivery, end user, and region. On the basis of method, the market is categorized into ethylene oxide (ETO) sterilization, gamma sterilization, E-beam sterilization, and other methods. By mode of delivery, it is divided into off-site sterilization services and on-site sterilization services. The off-site sterilization services segment is further divided into ethylene oxide (ETO) sterilization, gamma sterilization, E-beam sterilization, and other methods. The on-site sterilization services segment is further divided into ethylene oxide (ETO) sterilization, gamma sterilization, E-beam sterilization, and other methods. Depending on end user, it is categorized into hospitals & clinics, pharmaceutical & medical device companies, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET LANDSCAPE

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. Porter's five force analysis

3.4. Top player positioning, 2020

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Rise in incidence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs)

3.5.1.2. Upsurge in likelihood of epidemic or pandemic outbreaks

3.5.1.3. Increase in number of surgical procedures across the globe

3.5.1.4. Rise in use of E-beam sterilization

3.5.2. Restraint

3.5.2.1. Concerns regarding the safety of reprocessed instruments

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. High market growth potential in emerging markets

3.5.4. Impact analysis

3.6. Covid-19 Impact analysis on sterilization services market



CHAPTER 4: STERILIZATION SERVICES MARKET, BY METHOD

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Ethylene oxide (ETO) sterilization

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Gamma Sterilization

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

4.4. E-beam sterilization

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis, by country

4.5. Other methods

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 5: STERILIZATION SERVICES MARKET, BY MODE OF DELIVERY

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. On-site sterilization services

5.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.2. Market analysis, by country

5.2.3. Market size and forecast, by type

5.3. Off-site sterilization services

5.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.2. Market analysis, by country

5.3.3. Market size and forecast, by type



CHAPTER 6: STERILIZATION SERVICES MARKET, BY END USER

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. Hospitals & clinics

6.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.2. Market analysis, by country

6.3. Pharmaceutical & medical device companies

6.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.2. Market analysis, by country

6.4. Other end users

6.4.1. Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.2. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 7: STERILIZATION SERVICES MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES

8.1. E-BEAM SERVICES, INC.

8.1.1. Company overview

8.1.2. Company snapshot

8.1.3. Operating business segments

8.1.4. Product portfolio

8.2. FORTIVE CORPORATION

8.2.1. Company overview

8.2.2. Company snapshot

8.2.3. Operating business segments

8.2.4. Product portfolio

8.2.5. Business performance

8.2.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.3. H. W. ANDERSEN PRODUCTS LTD.

8.3.1. Company overview

8.3.2. Company snapshot

8.3.3. Operating business segments

8.3.4. Product portfolio

8.3.5. Key strategic moves and developments

8.4. MEDISTRI SA.

8.4.1. Company overview

8.4.2. Company snapshot

8.4.3. Operating business segments

8.4.4. Product portfolio

8.5. METALL ZUG AG

8.5.1. Company overview

8.5.2. Company snapshot

8.5.3. Operating business segments

8.5.4. Product portfolio

8.5.5. Business performance

8.6. MMM GROUP

8.6.1. Company overview

8.6.2. Company snapshot

8.6.3. Operating business segments

8.6.4. Product portfolio

8.6.5. Key strategic moves and developments

8.7. NOXILIZER INC

8.7.1. Company overview

8.7.2. Company snapshot

8.7.3. Operating business segments

8.7.4. Product portfolio

8.8. SOTERA HEALTH LLC.

8.8.1. Company overview

8.8.2. Company snapshot

8.8.3. Operating business segments

8.8.4. Product portfolio

8.8.5. Business performance

8.8.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.9. STERIS PLC

8.9.1. Company overview

8.9.2. Company snapshot

8.9.3. Operating business segments

8.9.4. Product portfolio

8.9.5. Business performance

8.9.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.10. STRYKER CORPORATION

8.10.1. Company overview

8.10.2. Company snapshot

8.10.3. Operating business segments

8.10.4. Product portfolio

8.10.5. Business performance

