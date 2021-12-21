Parker McCollum Signature Edition NFTs Sells Out

Los Angeles CA, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MusicFX.io (“MusicFX” or the “Company”), a leading digital community connecting artists to their fan bases through NFTs, is pleased to announce that its first NFT release, Parker McCollum’s Gold Chain Cowboy Black Card: Signature Edition, has sold out.



The Gold Chain Cowboy Black Card: Signature Edition is one of the world’s first fan club NFTs, which has been created as part of MusicFX’s partnership with platinum-selling country artist Parker McCollum.

1,000 lucky fans purchased the Black Card: Signature Edition membership. Priority access to the exclusive Gold Chain Cowboy Club sale was opened on December 15, 2021.

The Gold Chain Cowboy Club Black Card: Signature Edition comes with these awesome benefits:

Individually signed and numbered digital membership NFT

12-month membership to the Gold Chain Cowboy Club

to the Gold Chain Cowboy Club Access to private jam sessions

VIP access to future events

Secret Airdrops into their Parker McCollum MusicFX Collection

Opportunities for meet & greet passes when attending select Parker McCollum concerts & events



In addition, all those who have become Black Cardholders will now be automatically entered into the Gold Chain Cowboy Club sweepstakes, where a handful of lucky members will win some of the best money can’t buy prizes, all personally selected by Parker McCollum himself.

“I’m just blown away by this,” said Parker McCollum following the sell-out. “Seeing the love and support from my fans is just awesome. I want to thank all of you who joined up today, we’re going to have some amazing times together.”

“We’re absolutely thrilled with the response to Parker’s Signature Edition NFTs,” said Billie-Jo Aasen, co-head of MusicFX. “We were confident we had something special on our hands, but Parker’s fans have taken this to the next level. I know there’ll be some disappointed people out there who missed out, but we’ll have some great news for you shortly.”

For more information on MusicFX, please visit www.musicfx.io.

To sign-up to the MusicFX newsletter, please click here.

MusicFX is a partnership between CurrencyWorks and Crown & Ace.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. FREE ENTRY METHOD AVAILABLE. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. states & DC, 21 years or older. Enter between approx. 12:01 am PT on 12/15/21 – approx. 11:59 pm PT on 01/07/21. For Official Rules including how to enter, entry limitations, odds, and prize descriptions visit SWEEPSTAKES RULES. Sponsor: CurrencyWorks USA Inc.

About MusicFX

MusicFX sets the stage for new innovations in artist and fan engagement. Using the blockchain, artists are empowered to leverage their brand while bringing fans closer than ever before to the music and the people behind the mic.

MusicFX NFTs provide the backstage pass, the ultimate connection between fan and artist, with exclusive VIP events and experiences, priority tickets, merchandise and more.

For more, visit www.musicfx.io.

Media Contact:

Richard Hilton

media@musicfx.io

About Parker McCollum:

Singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Parker McCollum released his major label debut last fall. His Hollywood Gold EP was met with widespread critical acclaim, and it became the top-selling debut country EP of 2020. McCollum earned his first-ever No. 1 hit with his Platinum-selling debut single, “Pretty Heart,” and his follow up single, “To Be Loved By You,” is now playing on country radio. “To Be Loved By You” is the newest release off McCollum’s debut album Gold Chain Cowboy. In November of 2021, McCollum made his late-night TV debut performing on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

McCollum has been named an ‘Artist to Watch’ by Rolling Stone, Billboard, SiriusXM, CMT, RIAA , and more, with American Songwriter noting, “The Texas native teeters on the edge of next-level superstardom.” A dedicated road warrior, McCollum already sells out venues across the country, including record-breaking crowds in Austin (7500+), Lubbock (7700+), Jackson, MS (5000+), Kearney, NE (3000+), Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, and three nights at Fort Worth’s iconic Billy Bob’s Texas. McCollum recently earned his first ACM nomination for New Male Artist of the Year, and he made his debut playing the famed Grand Ole Opry in Feb 2021.

For more information, visit ParkerMcCollum.com .

Media Contact:

Marcel Pariseau

Marcel@truepublicrelations.com

Taylor Bailey

taylor@truepublicrelations.com

Cindy Finke

Cindy.Finke@umusic.com

About Crown & Ace

Crown & Ace is a family of entertainment entrepreneurs who have come together to restore values, relationships, trust, and stability within the multifaceted entertainment world.

The company is a joint venture between The Festival Company and Periscope Music Group which was founded in 2021 by Billie-Jo Aasen and Jake Crownover, two highly respected and incredibly experienced veterans of the entertainment industry who have worked with some of the biggest global talents to take to the stage.

Crown & Ace’s core business covers a multitude of services ranging from talent buying and venue booking to festival and marquee event creation/execution, to NFTs, to creating unique bonds and partnerships between brands and key personalities. We welcome our clients and our partners into our family, and as a family, we all rise together and stay together.

For more information on Crown & Ace, please visit www.crownandace.com

About CurrencyWorks

CurrencyWorks Inc. (CSE: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK) is an award-winning, publicly traded company that builds and operates a full service blockchain platform.

For more information on CurrencyWorks, please visit us at www.currencyworks.io . For additional investor info, visit www.currencyworks.io or www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov searching CWRK.

Media Contact:

Arian Hopkins

arian@currencyworks.io