CTO Realty Growth Announces Acquisition in Orlando, Florida and New Corporate Office Location

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE: CTO) (the “Company” or “CTO”) today announced the acquisition of a 28,000-square foot property in the Winter Park suburb of Orlando, Florida (the “Property”) for $13.2 million.



“This is a very exciting acquisition for us and an attractive option as we looked to establish a presence in Orlando to accommodate our growing team,” said John P. Albright, President and Chief Executive Officer of CTO Realty Growth. “Orlando is experiencing unprecedented growth as more and more people relocate to Florida, and Winter Park is benefitting as one of the area’s strongest and most sought-after submarkets. The Property’s terrific location, existing leasing opportunity in an extremely tight office market, and long-term redevelopment potential make this an excellent addition to our growing, high-quality portfolio.”

The 2.2-acre, three-story Property is just west of Park Avenue, the area’s shopping, dining and cultural center that boasts over 140 restaurants, boutiques, sidewalk cafes and museums, and overlooks Winter Park’s 11-acre, oak-canopied Central Park. The Property benefits from a three-mile population of approximately 92,000 and average household income of more than $118,000, and will be anchored by Synovus Bank, who will continue to operate their first-floor retail branch and dedicated drive-thru. The Company will seek to lease the entire 8,250-square foot third floor to a third-party tenant and will establish a new office at the Property in the first half of 2022. CTO will also continue to maintain an office presence in Daytona Beach.

In the future, the Company may look to redevelop the Property by increasing leasable square footage. The total allowable floor area ratio (FAR) of the Property is over 80,000 square feet, which is more than double the existing size, and a redevelopment plan could include a combination of retail, office and residential components to create a mixed-use Property that further integrates into the surrounding community and delivers increased property-level cash flow.

The Company purchased the Property using available cash and availability under the Company’s unsecured revolving credit facility.

About CTO Realty Growth, Inc.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in high-growth markets in the United States. CTO also owns an approximate 16% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

