CGE Energy and Subsidiary Aradatum Issue Shareholder Letter Update December 2021

BRIGHTON, Mich, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CGE Energy, Inc. (OTC: CGEI) today issued the following shareholder letter from its President and Chief Executive Officer, Bryan Zaplitny.



Dear CGE Energy Shareholders and Partners:

As we close out 2021, it is now time to summarize our recent business developments, significant year-to-date achievements, and provide some insight into the strategic direction of CGE Energy and our subsidiary, Aradatum, for 2022 and beyond. As a collective company, we have been on a journey to reinvent self-powered infrastructure and to create a more connected and greener world for everyone, all while creating long-term shareholder value with holdings and assets.

For years, we have been developing our business plan. This year, we have been executing our plan and making many strategic moves behind the scenes, many of which we are not ready to disclose publicly until the proper time. In 2021, we raised seed equity capital from multiple investors to fund the growth of the organization and Aradatum. With the dedicated funding, we will continue to execute engineering, manufacturing and the installation of the initial pilot towers. In November, the most recent phase of our engineering was completed. Our engineering team has expanded to multiple world-renowned partners. Details on these advancements will be further expanded upon in the new year.

We kicked off the next stage of our marketing and public relations programs which takes us from brand development to initial market penetration. Expect a new video and updates to the website in early 2022. Our PR outreach recently landed us coverage in Inside Towers. As discussed in the article, Aradatum has four pilot tower sites identified. These sites, as well as others not mentioned, represent a good variety of geographic locations with real communication and connectivity problems to be solved, tangible customer needs, and rugged locations to display the advantages of our product to establish us as essential infrastructure for closing the gap on ubiquitous coverage. Together, these pilot sites will enable us to further solidify multiple business models with multiple customer verticals.

In November, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, earmarking billions of dollars for broadband, electric vehicles, and clean energy. We help solve those needs, and there are many areas that directly or indirectly benefit Aradatum. Our tower’s economics are sound, and tax credits and government funding enhance and speed the deployment of our towers and other infrastructure projects.

We have been quiet for many years and have not made many announcements. It is now time to make ourselves known. We have the team and capital in place to implement our plan. Over the next year, we will issue consistent announcements and updates on the progress of these and other developments. I have always said, we have the “power to make a difference” and we believe in doing things the right way versus being merely a flash in the pan. Each of the steps we have taken over the past decade have built the foundation of what we are bringing to market today.

Peace and blessings for the New Year. Merry Christmas.

Best regards,

BZ

About CGE Energy, Inc.

CGE Energy, Inc. is a holding company with two wholly owned subsidiaries, Aradatum, Inc. and Clean Green Energy, Inc.

About Aradatum, Inc.

Aradatum is a technology company that created the world’s first self-powered macro cell tower that you can place literally anywhere. Aradatum creates the infrastructure to solve geographic and power challenges caused by the limited reach of next-generation wireless networks. The towers provide secure and instantaneous communication for telecommunications and network infrastructure equipment running advanced applications for 5G, private networks and edge computing. www.aradatum.com

About Clean Green Energy, Inc.

Clean Green Energy, Inc. develops long-term energy projects that solve the unique energy challenges of its commercial, municipal and nonprofit customers. The Company provides both services and products that enable its customers to reduce their energy consumption; lower their upfront, operating and maintenance costs; and generate environmental benefits. www.cgeenergy.com

Press Release Contacts

CGE Energy, Inc.

Paul Schneider, VP Marketing

248-446-1344

pschneider@cgeenergy.com

This release may contain "forward-looking statements" that are within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are identified by certain words or phrases such as "may", "will", "aim", "will likely result", "believe", "expect", "will continue", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "contemplate", "seek to", "future", "objective", "goal", "project", "should", "will pursue" and similar expressions or variations of such expressions. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current expectations about its future plans and performance. All forward-looking statements included in this release are based on information available to us on the date hereof and speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.