Grise Metamoonverse Announces its NFT Marketplace on Cardano

Chicago, IL, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) Metaverse has been a promising platform influencing the digital market over the years. Grise Metamoonverse of a project situating its metaverse across the Moon itself. Featuring the need for land for settling, many things can be enjoyed across Grise Metamoonverse. Grise believes in Earth depleting its resources and the need to shift towards bodies situated outside space. Thus, the project inherited the idea of building up a metaverse and dividing the acreage of the Moon into 10,000 equal pieces.

The developers at Grise have a very different plan for this metaverse, where they wish to develop a community out of the metaverse. Following this, they wish to set up a base across both sides of the Moon. The metaverse features a very diverse and effective idea for the growth of the digital community; however, there are a few important things that are to be looked into to gain a detailed overview of how this metaverse will operate for them.

The complete Grise Metamoonverse contains different sections dedicated to providing consistent services for the smooth functioning of the metaverse. With a lot planned for the Moonverse, the feature is yet to release across the NFT Launch scheduled for the 26th of December.. However, Grise Metamoonverse is not just about owning an NFT. A lot needs to be covered for this project, which includes its NFT marketplace, NFT Collection, and an AI platform that brings the opportunity for the digital community to embed intelligence within the Moonverse.

Talking about the NFT collection for Grise Metamoonverse, a fair share of NFT collections can be observed for the metaverse. It is said that any user who owns a Grise NFT will be automatically awarded land of the metaverse. The collection includes the Head NFTs, which are to be settled and developed into intelligent entities. Following this, users can also own Trippy Owl NFTs and Moonland NFTs for this metaverse.



Grise has kept a very coherent procedure of introducing different sections of the metaverse over a very short span. With successful launches in the last quarter of the year 2021, the road map of the Moonverse looks extremely promising. Grise was very successful in staking pools for BSC Contract and Launch. It made a particular difference by introducing its AI platform for the stakers. However, by November, Grise made sure to introduce its NFT Marketplace and the Moon metaverse. The complete process was quite smooth and successful for the project.

One of the most promising updates for Grise for this year has been its launch across the Cardano platform within this month. This clearly explains how the platform believes in becoming part of the mainstream digital market shortly. Grise will surely pull off victorious with this NFT launch across Cardano.

While improving its digital development as a strong NFT project, Grise Moon Metaverse is putting forth its Dashboard to improve its users' gaming experience. There is surely a lot that will follow the project shortly, including the game concept development and its explanation. Recently, Grise Moon Metaverse announced its partnership with The Collective, showing the aim of consistent and exponential growth in the digital market.



About the Company

Grise MetaMoonverse is an NFT-based metaverse introducing users to a renewed digital gaming experience across a completely different platform, the Moon. The project believes in building a community that would understand the concept of living and thriving together.

