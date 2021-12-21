English Finnish

Sanoma Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 21 December 2021 at 14:30 EET

Change in Sanoma’s Executive Management Team: Alex Green appointed CFO as of 1 March 2022

Alex Green (51), BSc (Hons) Mathematics has been appointed Chief Financial Officer of Sanoma Corporation as of 1 March 2022. Alex Green will be responsible for the Group’s Finance Functions and be a member of Sanoma’s Executive Management Team. He will report to the President & CEO Susan Duinhoven. Sanoma’s current CFO & COO Markus Holm will continue working for Sanoma until 1 July 2022 with focus on the hand-over and strategic development projects.

Alex Green joins Sanoma from eBay, where he has since 2013 acted as CFO of eBay Classifieds Group (eCG), having annual net sales of USD 1 billion, and led eCG through the divestment process to Adevinta in 2021. Prior to that, he has held several managerial and leadership positions in the eBay Group since 2006, including a role as Global Controller at Skype. Earlier, Alex Green has also worked in different finance and controlling roles at Factiva (a Dow Jones/Reuters company at the time) and Exxon Mobile. He started his professional career in 1992 training to become a Chartered Accountant (ACA) at Coopers & Lybrand (nowadays part of PwC) in London.

“I am delighted to welcome Alex Green to Sanoma. His solid financial background and proven track record of building and leading finance teams in fast-growing digital businesses will make him a valued member of our Executive team. I am pleased that we have the opportunity for a good hand-over period to ensure continuity,” says Susan Duinhoven. “I would like to extend my warmest thanks to Markus Holm for his valuable contribution to the transformation of Sanoma and the significant steps Sanoma’s finance and support functions have taken under his leadership during the past five years. This provides us a solid base to continue implementing our strategy of growing our K12 learning business further, especially through M&A,” Duinhoven continues.

“Sanoma has implemented a successful transformation during the past years, and I am truly excited to join the company at this stage. I am especially attracted to the positive impact Sanoma’s learning and media businesses have on society. As the father of three young daughters starting out on their education I am particularly looking forward to contributing to the growth of Sanoma's K12 learning business,” says Alex Green.

“During the past years, Sanoma has implemented a major strategic transformation, and become the leading European K12 learning company and the leading multi-channel media business in Finland. I am proud and thankful of having been part of this interesting journey, and of what we have achieved together. This is a good moment to hand over to my successor. After five intense years of exciting transformation, I have taken the decision to take some time for my family and my broader interests while thinking about the next move in my professional career,” says Markus Holm.

As of 1 March 2022, Sanoma’s Executive Management Team will consist of President & CEO Susan Duinhoven, CFO Alex Green, CEO of Sanoma Learning Rob Kolkman, and CEO of Sanoma Media Finland Pia Kalsta.

Additional information

Kaisa Uurasmaa, Head of Investor Relations and Sustainability, tel. +358 40 560 5601

Sanoma

Sanoma is an innovative and agile learning and media company impacting the lives of millions every day. Our Sustainability Strategy is designed to maximise our positive ‘brainprint’ on society and to minimise our environmental footprint. We are committed to the UN Sustainable Development Goals and signatory to the UN Global Compact.

Our learning products and services enable teachers to develop the talents of every child to reach their full potential. We offer printed and digital learning content as well as digital learning and teaching platforms for primary, secondary and vocational education, and want to grow our business across Europe.

Our Finnish media provide independent journalism and engaging entertainment also for generations to come. Our unique cross-media position offers the widest reach and tailored marketing solutions for our business partners.

Today, we operate in eleven European countries and employ close to 5,000 professionals. In 2020, our net sales amounted to approx. 1.1bn€ and our operational EBIT margin excl. PPA was 14.7%. Sanoma shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. More information is available at www.sanoma.com.