ROBIT PLC: MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Arto Halonen

Position: Chief Financial Officer

Issuer: Robit Oyj

LEI: 743700NRL9EH2FLPH480

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 7693/4/4

Transaction date: 2021-12-20

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000150016

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1500 Unit price: 0 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 1500 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR

ROBIT PLC

Tommi Lehtonen

Further information:

Tommi Lehtonen, Group CEO

+358 40 724 9143

tommi.lehtonen@robitgroup.com

