Walmart Alert (WMT); Should Management be Held Accountable for Toxic Cleanup? Contact Johnson Fistel

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) against certain of its officers and directors.



On December 20, 2021, California officials filed a complaint against Walmart for allegedly dumping hazardous waste, including toxic cleaning supplies, pesticides, and batteries, in landfills throughout the state from more than 300 Walmart stores. Additionally, the lawsuit claims Walmart dumped "confidential customer information" at these landfills.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of Walmart , you may have standing to hold Walmart (and its shareholders) harmless from the alleged harm caused by the Company's officers and directors by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing.

