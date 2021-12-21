City of Olathe Selects Avaap to Deploy Workday Financial Management and Workday Human Capital Management

OLATHE, Kan., Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avaap, a Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) services partner, today announced that the City of Olathe has selected Avaap to deploy Workday Financial Management, Workday Human Capital Management (HCM), and Workday Payroll. Workday is a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources.



Workday Financial Management and Workday HCM support a full range of financial and people-based processes that help provide real-time operational visibility along with the speed and agility to adapt to business growth and change. Workday Payroll processes payroll efficiently in a single system while offering flexibility to adapt to changing needs. The selection of Workday aligns with the vision of the Olathe 2040: Future Ready Strategic Plan, which includes the goal of modernizing business processes, helping reduce inefficiencies, and promoting the secure use of data to drive decisions.

Avaap was selected to lead the deployment based on its significant Workday deployment experience, including world-class organizational change management and transformation services, as well as success deploying Workday at other state and local government organizations. The partnership between Avaap and Workday will help Olathe to be more efficient in its day-to-day business operations while delivering accurate and timely financial information needed to make critical decisions. In addition to leading Olathe’s Workday deployment and configuring the solution to best meet the City’s needs, Avaap will help with systems integration, developing customized reports, and organizational change management.

“Deploying Workday will help us set the standard for excellence in local government,” said Susan Sherman, City of Olathe Deputy City Manager. “Workday will help the City to better manage financial and human capital management business processes, incorporate a modernized Chart of Accounts, and modernize financial and human capital management systems to increase transparency, streamline processes and save staff time for more substantive work.”

“One of the most forward-thinking and significant innovations we’re seeing in state and local governments is the adoption of Workday as the finance and HR system of choice,” said Rich Walega, Vice President, Workday Government Practice at Avaap. “Olathe’s investment in Workday will help the city to be more efficient, nimble and cohesive, each of which are expected outcomes of transformation initiatives outlined in the Olathe 2040: Future Ready Strategic Plan.”

About Avaap

Avaap is an industry-focused management and technology consulting firm with experience in Workday, Tableau, and other applications. We offer full life cycle consulting services from system selection through post-production support, including BI and data analytics and a strategic approach to change management powered by Prosci® research, data, and concepts. Government organizations, health systems, higher education institutions, and other organizations have partnered with Avaap for successful transformation. To learn more, visit www.avaap.com.