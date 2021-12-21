Global Mechanical Control Cables Market to Reach $12.4 Billion by 2027

New York, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mechanical Control Cables Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032135/?utm_source=GNW

9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12.4 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 4.9% over the period 2020-2027. Push-Pull, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.3% CAGR and reach US$7.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Pull-Pull segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8% CAGR

- The Mechanical Control Cables market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 3.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR.



- Select Competitors (Total 35 Featured) -

AeroControlex

Bergen Cable Technology, Inc.

Cable Manufacturing & Assembly, Inc.

Cablecraft Motion Controls

Crane Aerospace & Electronics

Drallim Industries Limited

Elliott Manufacturing

Escadean Ltd.

Glassmaster Controls Company, Inc.

Grand Rapids Controls, LLC.

Küster Holding GmbH

Lexco Cable Mfg.

Loos & Co. Inc.

Orscheln Products

Ringspann GmbH

Sila Group

Triumph Group

Tyler Madison, Inc.

VPS Control Systems, Inc.

Wescon Controls







2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



