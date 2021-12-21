Chandran Fernando of Matrix360 Accepted Into Forbes Human Resources Council

TORONTO, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chandran Fernando, Managing Partner of Matrix360 Inc., a commercial real estate talent management and workplace strategy firm focused on diversity and equity, has been accepted into Forbes Human Resources Council, an invitation-only community for HR executives across all industries.

Fernando was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

"We are honored to welcome Chandran into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Human Resources Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As an accepted member of the Council, Fernando has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Fernando will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, Fernando will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

"To have the ability through the Forbes Councils to share knowledge and help guide leaders on a global scale is a privilege," Fernando said. "Throughout my tenure as an advocate and champion for equity, I have sought to challenge and evolve workplaces. I believe it is my responsibility to centralize the importance of the power of diversity as a business strategy, where all voices are heard, seen and given unconditional space to thrive. This is the future of business, and let's continue to build it today."

ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

For more information about Forbes Human Resources Council, visit forbeshrcouncil.com . To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com .

ABOUT MATRIX360 Inc.:

For over two decades Matrix360 has been at the forefront of building and expanding the commercial real estate and development (CRED) landscape for equitable and inclusive teams, and we continue to work in partnership with our clients to deliver solutions as Canada's leader for talent management and workplace strategy. We believe people are the bridge to profits and possibilities, where the power of diversity is the key to building the future, today. Their passion is to build sustainable and equitable businesses that unlock capabilities to drive individual, team, and business success.

Media Contact:

Bianca Facey

(203)577-7588 (Direct)

bianca@newswire.com

www.Newswire.com

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment