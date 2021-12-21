Pasithea Therapeutics Opens Second Ketamine Therapy Clinic in the United Kingdom

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: KTTA) (“Pasithea” or the “Company”), a novel biotechnology company focused on the research and discovery of new and effective treatments for psychiatric and neurological disorders, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Pasithea Clinics, has opened its second London clinic in Marylebone offering intravenous (“IV”) ketamine therapy to patients suffering from treatment-resistant mental health issues. The Company opened its first U.K. clinic in Knightsbridge in October 2021.



“Through our second London clinic, we are pleased to increase access to this important therapy for patients in the U.K. with treatment-resistant mental health disorders,” stated Dr. Tiago Reis Marques, CEO of Pasithea Therapeutics. “More than ever, new treatment therapies are urgently needed for these patients and by broadening our coverage, we can work to close the treatment gap.”

“Two decades of research supports the efficacy of ketamine in improving symptoms experienced in some mental health disorders. With the opening of our Marylebone location, we are expanding our footprint in the U.K. and will continue to work toward bringing this treatment option to patients nationwide,” said Dr. Yassine Bendiabdallah, Managing Director of Pasithea Clinics in the U.K.

Ketamine is a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) approved drug introduced to the medical community as an anesthetic more than 50 years ago. It has recently been repurposed for the treatment of psychiatric disorders using significantly lower doses than in anesthesia and is gaining ground as a promising treatment for mental health disorders. In certain psychiatric conditions, such as treatment-resistant depression (“TRD”) and post-traumatic stress disorder (“PTSD”), it has shown remarkable efficacy and a rapid and sustained effect.

Major Depression is the leading cause of long-term disability worldwide, according to the World Health Organization, with existing treatments having limited success rates, numerous side effects and onset of action delayed by several weeks. Studies have shown that up to 70% of those who receive IV ketamine treatment can eventually show a clinical response. While the number of treatments suggested is done on a case-by-case basis, a typical treatment plan consists of up to six infusions in the interval of two to three weeks.

About Pasithea Therapeutics Corp.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corporation is a U.S. biotechnology company focused on the research and discovery of new and effective treatments for psychiatric and neurological disorders. With an experienced team of experts in the fields of neuroscience and psychopharmacology, Pasithea is developing new molecular entities for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. Pasithea is also focused on addressing the needs of patients currently suffering with mental illness by providing access to IV ketamine infusions both in clinics and in-home settings.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to the Company on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, those set forth in the Company’s filings with the SEC. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this release, except as required by law.

