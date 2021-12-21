Osisko Recaps Windfall Drill Program Results With Top 21 Intercepts of 2021

TORONTO, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK:TSX. "Osisko" or the "Corporation") is pleased to provide a recap of the 2021 drill program and the top 21 intercepts of the year from its 100% owned Windfall gold project located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec.



The 2021 drill program at Windfall included over 360,000 metres in over 900 drill holes from surface and underground. The drilling focused on infill and expansion of the mineralized zones defined in the February 2021 mineral resource estimate (see Osisko news release dated February 17, 2021) with the objectives of converting inferred resources into the measured and indicated categories in support of the upcoming feasibility study, expanding known zones, and defining new zones.

This year’s top intercepts demonstrate once again the high-grade nature of the Lynx zones, with some of the best intervals of the project. However, Caribou zone ranks first overall this year with 3,979 g/t Au over 2.3 metres. The table below presents the "Top 21 intercepts" from this year’s drill program based on metal factor (grade*length).

WINDFALL 2021 TOP 21 INTERCEPTS BY METAL FACTOR

Rank Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) uncut g*metres uncut Zone 1 OSK-W-21-2565 535.8 538.1 2.3 3979 9153 Caribou 2 OSK-W-21-2287-W1 1209.9 1212.4 2.5 2181 5452 LX4_3449 3 OSK-W-21-1432-W6 970.9 976.2 5.3 632 3347 LX4_3430 4 OSK-W-21-2287-W6 1259.2 1269.7 10.5 319 3346 LX4_3449 5 OSK-W-21-2549 421.1 423.8 2.7 1096 2960 Caribou 6 WST-21-0668 36.5 38.7 2.2 877 1930 Bobcat_2350 7 WST-20-0613 237.8 240.3 2.5 696 1740 TLX_3161 8 OSK-W-21-2587 1098.4 1101.1 2.7 576 1554 TLX_3170 9 OSK-W-21-1432-W11 929.3 938.1 8.8 163 1438 Lynx 4 10 OSK-W-21-2369-W3 672.8 676.3 3.5 369 1293 LXM_3304 11 WST-21-0814 83.1 87.5 4.4 293 1291 Z27_1101 12 WST-21-0833 278.0 280.4 2.4 512 1229 LHW_3201 13 OSK-W-20-2256-W7 881.0 891.5 10.5 108 1133 TLX_3161 14 WST-20-0632 123.8 125.9 2.1 507 1066 LXM_3334 15 OSK-W-21-2287-W1 1215.0 1217.2 2.2 403 887 LX4_3449 16 OSK-W-20-2252-W7 900.0 909.7 9.7 90.5 878 TLX_3161 17 OSK-W-20-1432-W2 959.5 962.0 2.5 342 855 Lynx_3437 18 WST-21-0823 165.2 167.4 2.2 388 854 LXM_3304 19 WST-21-0828 520.0 526.3 6.3 135 849 LX4_3440 20 OSK-W-21-2492-W2 783.6 785.7 2.1 385 808 LX4_3414 21 OSK-W-20-2313-W2 645.8 648.0 2.2 344 756 TLX_3196

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed, prepared and approved by Mr. Louis Grenier, M.Sc.A., P.Geo. (OGQ 800), Director of Exploration for Osisko's Windfall gold project, who is a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

Quality Control and Reporting Protocols

True width determination is estimated at 55-80% of the reported core length interval for the zone. Assays are uncut except where indicated. Intercepts occur within geological confines of major zones but have not been correlated to individual vein domains at this time. Reported intervals include minimum weighted averages of 3.5 g/t Au diluted over core lengths of at least 2.0 metres. NQ core assays were obtained by either 1-kilogram screen fire assay or standard 50-gram fire-assaying-AA finish or gravimetric finish at (i) ALS Laboratories in Val d'Or, Québec, Vancouver, British Colombia, Lima, Peru or Vientiane, Laos (ii) Bureau Veritas in Timmins, Ontario. The 1-kilogram screen assay method is selected by the geologist when samples contain coarse gold or present a higher percentage of pyrite than surrounding intervals. Selected samples are also analyzed for multi-elements, including silver, using a Four Acid Digestion-ICP-MS method at ALS Laboratories. Drill program design, Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") and interpretation of results is performed by qualified persons employing a QA/QC program consistent with NI 43-101 and industry best practices. Standards and blanks are included with every 20 samples for QA/QC purposes by the Corporation as well as the lab. Approximately 5% of sample pulps are sent to secondary laboratories for check assay.

About the Windfall Gold Deposit

The Windfall gold deposit is located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau in the Abitibi region of Québec, Canada. The Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE“) defined by Osisko, as disclosed in the news release dated February 17, 2021 is supported by the technical report entitled “Preliminary Economic Assessment Update for the Windfall Project” dated April 26, 2021 (that includes Windfall Mineral Resource Estimate with an effective date of November 30, 2020), and assuming a cut-off grade of 3.50 g/t Au, comprises 521,000 tonnes at 11.3 g/t Au (189,000 ounces) in the measured mineral resource category, 5,502,000 tonnes at 9.4 g/t Au (1,668,000 ounces) in the indicated mineral resource category and 16,401,000 tonnes at 8.0 g/t Au (4,244,000 ounces) in the inferred mineral resource category. The key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate the mineral resource estimate disclosed in the February 17, 2021 news release are further described in the full technical report prepared by BBA Inc. in accordance with NI 43-101 and is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under the Corporation's issuer profile. The Windfall gold deposit is currently one of the highest-grade resource-stage gold projects in Canada and has world-class scale. Mineralization occurs in three principal zones: Lynx, Main Zone, and Underdog. Mineralization is generally comprised of sub-vertical zones following intrusive porphyry contacts plunging to the northeast. The resources are defined from surface to a depth of 1,600 metres as it now includes the Triple 8 (T8) zone. The resources excluding T8 are defined from surface to a depth of 1,200 metres. The deposit remains open along strike and at depth. Mineralization has been identified at surface in some areas and as deep as 2,625 metres in others with significant potential to extend mineralization down-plunge and at depth.

About Osisko Mining Inc.

Osisko is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Osisko holds a 100% interest in the high-grade Windfall gold deposit located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau in Québec and holds a 100% undivided interest in a large area of claims in the surrounding Urban Barry area and nearby Quévillon area (over 2,600 square kilometres).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates, projections and interpretations as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often, but not always, using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "interpreted", "management's view", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "potential", "feasibility", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. This news release contains the forward-looking information pertaining to, among other things: the Windfall gold deposit being one of the highest-grade resource-stage gold projects in Canada and having world-class scale; the key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate the mineral resource estimate disclosed in this news release; the prospects, if any, of the Windfall gold deposit; timing and ability of Osisko to file a technical report for the mineral resource estimate disclosed in this news release; the timing and ability of Osisko, if at all, to publish a feasibility study for the Windfall gold deposit; the amount and type of drilling to be completed and the timing to complete such drilling; the focus of the remaining infill drilling; the trend of grade increase; the Lynx zone remaining open to expansion down plunge; upgrading a inferred mineral resource to a measured mineral resource or indicated mineral resource category; future drilling at the Windfall gold deposit; the significance of historic exploration activities and results. Such factors include, among others, risks relating to the ability of exploration activities (including drill results) to accurately predict mineralization; errors in management's geological modelling; the ability of Osisko to complete further exploration activities, including (infill) drilling; property and royalty interests in the Windfall gold deposit; the ability of the Corporation to obtain required approvals; the results of exploration activities; risks relating to mining activities; the global economic climate; metal prices; dilution; environmental risks; and community and non-governmental actions. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, Osisko cannot assure shareholders and prospective purchasers of securities of the Corporation that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and neither Osisko nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any such forward-looking information. Osisko does not undertake, and assumes no obligation, to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by law.

