Prestigious Sustainability Software Award Recognizes Cority as Global Leader in Cloud-Based Solutions

Toronto, ON, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cority (www.cority.com), a leading global enterprise Environment, Health and Safety (EHS) software provider, announced today it has won Environmental Protection’s 2021 New Product of the Year award in the Software/Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) category. The influential trade publication, which honored Cority for the fourth consecutive year, recognized the company this year for its Sustainability Cloud solution. Cority’s sustainability software solutions complement the company’s full-spectrum suite of environmental, health, safety, quality, and analytics resources designed to empower organizations to achieve net-zero goals; improve sustainability, and environmental, social and health outcomes; boost company resiliency; meet or exceed regulatory requirements; and generate superior long-term financial performance.

The prestigious award is also emblematic of the company’s commitment to and success in providing the most advanced sustainability resources amid an increasingly crowded ESG software industry.

“Sustainability and EHS analysis have been discussed prominently for decades, but it’s reached a tipping point where proof of performance can’t just come in the form of lip service or a spreadsheet,” said Cority’s product marketing manager, Christine McCarty. “Companies now need to have accurate, transparent, verifiable data, and Cority is a trusted powerhouse, providing software that helps companies achieve operational excellence and responsible business management.”

For example, by tracking waste pickup schedules, volumes, and streams, a large oil and gas company can more accurately determine how often waste pickups need to be performed and is able to reduce transporter emissions. The data also helps them identify ways to reuse and recycle some of the waste, resulting in less waste and thus, reduced waste emissions.

Further, as advancements in sustainability reporting requirements and objectives begin to outpace the availability and capability of related experts, companies are increasingly seeking data management and performance improvement methods that offer the fastest speed-to-value for their investment, while reducing both human effort and margin for error.

To that end, in the coming weeks, Cority will be launching a Sustainability Essentials software package that can be quickly deployed, including built-in best practices and the standards for common sustainability disclosure frameworks worldwide, including the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP); the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI); and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB).

“Our essentials package enables companies to quickly establish a program that will empower them to simplify sustainability, become more resilient, and drive performance improvement,” McCarty said.

Cority recently co-sponsored a research report and sustainability survey with independent research and analysis firm, Verdantix, (“The Way Forward for ESG: Firms are Adapting Business Strategy and Boosting Technology Investment”) to examine the ESG market landscape and the state of corporate sustainability performance and engagement. Among Cority’s key findings :

ESG and sustainability are now integrated into core strategic decision-making, and companies are seeking to leverage ESG performance as a competitive differentiator: 92% of firms noted that they were adapting their business strategy and model to be more sustainable.

Firms are anticipating ESG initiative budgets will rise dramatically in 2022, with intent to actualize ESG performance improvement through technology investment; 57% predict double-digit increases.

84% highlighted that EHS was a critical driver for improved ESG and sustainability performance, compared to only 50% that stated EHS was mainly a compliance and regulatory issue.

82% were implementing ESG strategies across diverse business functions to optimize business portfolios.

The survey involved telephone interviews with 50 senior executives holding decision-making roles in EHS and ESG departments across five industries in Europe and North America.

“The report confirmed what we instinctively knew: Sustainability software that can prove ESG performance has evolved to become a global movement, and assurable data is an expectation – a standard that not only benefits the planet but also a company’s bottom line,” McCarty said.

A copy of the full report can be accessed at discover.cority.com/esg-the-way-forward.

About Cority

Cority is the leading global enterprise Environmental, Health, and Safety (EHS) software provider creating industry-leading technology to empower those who transform the way the world works. For over 35 years, Cority has been powered by the spirit of innovation, deep domain expertise, and a commitment to integrity that enables higher levels of operational and sustainable performance with the most comprehensive, human-centered, and secure SaaS platform to help workers and businesses thrive in 100 countries around the world. The company enjoys the industry’s highest levels of client satisfaction and has received many awards for its strong employee culture and outstanding business performance. To learn more, visit www.cority.com.