Enphase Energy Completes Acquisition of 365 Pronto, Inc.

FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, today announced the closing of its acquisition of 365 Pronto, Inc. Based in Scottsdale, Ariz., 365 Pronto is a predictive software platform dedicated to simplifying the cleantech service landscape by matching cleantech asset owners to a local and on-demand workforce of service providers.



The 365 Pronto software platform enables a two-sided marketplace. The buyers are customers consisting of installers, cleantech asset owners, or original equipment manufacturers. The sellers are service providers consisting of technicians and third-party installers providing services for residential and commercial solar, battery storage, and EV charging stations. 365 Pronto has hundreds of service providers nationwide who are qualified on its platform. A pre-priced work order is usually created by the customer and the 365 Pronto software platform algorithmically matches and dispatches a qualified service provider to complete the work order efficiently.

The acquisition is expected to provide the following benefits:

Offers Enphase’s installers the opportunity to service their own operations and maintenance contracts via the 365 Pronto software platform when necessary

Provides Enphase’s installers access to a nationwide qualified supplemental labor pool that can perform service calls at a time of severe labor shortages within the industry

Increases the service level for current 365 Pronto customers with the addition of the highly skilled network of Enphase installers as service providers

Enhances the homeowner experience of buying and owning solar, battery storage, and EV charging stations by helping to reduce wait times for maintenance services

“We are pleased to welcome 365 Pronto’s customers, service providers, and employees to Enphase,” said Badri Kothandaraman, president and CEO at Enphase Energy. “The company’s software platform will provide our installers the ability to service their own O&M contracts with an on-demand network of service providers. We are excited about this opportunity to improve the installer experience as we continue to expand our digital platform.”

“We are thrilled to join Enphase Energy,” said Scott Tonn, CEO at 365 Pronto. “Our customers expect high-quality service, and Enphase is synonymous with high quality. Enphase’s world-class customer service and digital platform align perfectly with 365 Pronto. We believe that the acquisition will help us to rapidly expand our customer base and achieve our vision of making service simple.”

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power—and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped more than 39 million microinverters, and over 1.7 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 130 countries. For more information, visit https://www.enphase.com and follow the company on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter .

About 365 Pronto, Inc.

Founded in 2018, 365 Pronto is a technology company redesigning and reinventing the world of IoT cleantech operations and maintenance through their cleantech service matching platform. Their mission is to simplify cleantech and smart systems installation and care to perfect efficiency. For more information, visit https://www.365pronto.com/. Connect with 365 Pronto on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to the expected capabilities and performance of Enphase Energy’s and 365 Pronto’s technology and products, including installation and operational and maintenance improvements for solar installers; our business strategy including expansion and the market adoption of our products; and the anticipated homeowner and installer experiences in the operations and maintenance process. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, including those risks described in more detail in Enphase's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents on file with the SEC and available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

