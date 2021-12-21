D-BOX Technologies announces changes to the composition of its Board of Directors

English French

MONTREAL, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D-BOX Technologies Inc. (“D-BOX” or the “Company”) (TSX: DBO), a world leader in haptic immersive entertainment, is pleased to announce the appointment, effective immediately, of Zrinka Dekic as a member of its Board of Directors.



Ms. Dekic brings with her nearly 20 years of entertainment industry and financial markets experience, including corporate strategy, investment banking, investment management and corporate finance. She currently serves as the Chief Financial Officer and Head of Strategy and Mergers and Acquisitions at Genius Brands International (Nasdaq: GNUS), a leading global media company in children’s entertainment properties and consumer products for media and retail distribution. Throughout her career she held several prominent positions, including posts in Corporate Strategy, Strategic Planning and Business Development at The Walt Disney Company, Vice President in Investment Management at Goldman Sachs in New York and Vice President of Houlihan Lokey’s Investment Banking Technology, Media & Telecom (TMT) Group. Ms. Dekic holds a B.A. from Amherst College and an MBA in Finance from The Wharton School.

“Ms. Dekic is joining our Board of Directors at the right time for D-BOX. With our home entertainment-led diversification that began last year, we are planning to introduce new consumer products in the coming months, and her niche expertise in that sector will be very helpful. We will try to leverage her experience at Disney, where she held positions in the corporate strategy, business development and strategic planning groups and was involved in a number of high-profile projects and strategic initiatives. She also brings a proven track record in corporate finance, extensive relationships across Wall Street and the entertainment industry, including media and entertainment, sports, and consumer product companies on a global basis,” said Denis Chamberland, Chairman of the Board of Directors of D-BOX. “Her impressive professional pedigree, will certainly allow D-BOX to maximize its full growth potential and empower us to maximize the value for our shareholders. Her niche expertise in consumer entertainment will be very helpful and complementary to the other members of the Board of Directors.”

Today’s announcement coincides with the resignation of Ève Laurier as a Director of the Company. D-BOX would like to thank her for her valued contribution to the Board of Directors and wishes her all the best in her new position at Bombardier as Vice President Communications, Marketing & Public Affairs at Bombardier.

