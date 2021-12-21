Beyond Identity Joins the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Identity today announced it has joined the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), a coalition of independent software vendors and managed security service providers that have integrated their solutions with Microsoft’s security products to help joint customers better defend themselves against a world of increasing cyber threats. To be considered for MISA, organizations must be nominated by Microsoft and demonstrate integrations that support the goal of improving enterprise security.



Today, organizations are struggling to secure all of the users and devices accessing their SaaS applications, and they need more dynamic control over access to resources depending on the specific configuration of those devices. Beyond Identity was nominated for membership into MISA based on how its platform uses the power of Microsoft’s Endpoint Manager device management capabilities and combines them with Beyond Identity’s native, device-level security signals to make risk-based authentication decisions. Allowing organizations to assess if a device is managed and secure at the time of authentication helps organizations prevent account takeovers and implement a zero trust compliant authentication strategy.

“We are thrilled to be a part of the thriving MISA community,” said Kurt Johnson, Vice President of Strategy and Business Development at Beyond Identity. “Many of our customers tell us they need more control over the devices that are allowed to access sensitive information and resources, and our integration allows them to do that. As a Microsoft partner in the MISA ecosystem, integration with Microsoft Endpoint Manager is an important component of secure authentication decisions and the elimination of account takeovers.”

“Members of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association integrate their solutions with Microsoft’s to gain more signal, increase visibility, and better protect against threats. By extending Microsoft’s security capabilities across the ecosystem, we help our shared customers to succeed,” said Maria Thomson, Microsoft Intelligent Security Association Lead.

Built on the same core platform, Beyond Identity’s suite of authentication products includes:

Beyond Identity Secure Work – safeguards an organization’s most valuable SaaS apps and cloud resources by eliminating passwords and restricting access to only secure devices. It ensures that every device is tied to a user’s identity and has the correct security settings and configuration, security software, apps, and programs running at the time of login – before granting access to SaaS resources.





Beyond Identity Secure DevOps – closes a massive vulnerability and secures the software supply chain against insider threats and malicious attacks. It allows only authorized developers and their approved, identity-bound devices to commit code changes, ensuring trust, integrity, and auditability for every piece of source code that is built into the end software product.





Beyond Identity Secure Customers – a first-of-its-kind innovation that provides software development kits that enable companies to embed Beyond Identity’s authentication capabilities across all native and web applications on any device. This allows any business to offer its customers a zero friction authentication experience without passwords, second devices, or separate application downloads.



For more information on Beyond Identity’s integrations with Microsoft, please visit: https://www.beyondidentity.com/integrations

About Beyond Identity

Beyond Identity is fundamentally changing the way the world logs in – eliminating passwords and all phishable factors to provide users with the most secure and frictionless authentication on the planet. Our invisible multi-factor authentication platform enables companies to secure access to applications and critical data, stop ransomware and account takeover attacks, meet compliance requirements, and dramatically improve the user experience and conversion rates. Beyond Identity’s revolutionary, zero trust approach to authentication cryptographically binds the user’s identity to their device and analyzes hundreds of risk signals during each authentication request and on a continuous basis – enabling companies to implement custom, risk-based access controls that were never possible before. For more information on why Snowflake, Unqork, Roblox, and IAG use Beyond Identity, please visit www.beyondidentity.com.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

