Emerge, EDRAY Partner to Solve “Final Import Mile” Complexities Through Unified Offering

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading Freight Procurement Platform, Emerge, is partnering with drayage platform, EDRAY, to offer shippers and carriers of import freight additional solutions through their proprietary procurement platform. The partnership will empower enterprise shippers with the tools needed to operate on a global scale more efficiently.

“We’re partnering with EDRAY to meet the needs of global shippers across different modes of transportation such as drayage — providing a simplified process with visibility throughout. With the Emerge-EDRAY partnership, shippers can get everything done under one umbrella,” Emerge President, George Abernathy said. “We’re just getting started, and we’re excited to see where this collaborative partnership will lead.”

Listening to the needs of enterprise shippers and seeing EDRAY’s innovation within the drayage space, Emerge identified EDRAY as the perfect partner to begin providing shippers accurate visibility into the complex freight procurement process, starting with drayage. Combined with EDRAY’s technological advancements within their extensive managed transportation and destination management solutions, the partnership will offer a new level of simplicity for both shippers and carriers.

EDRAY is leading the way within the drayage space with its technology-driven platform that enables collaboration and streamlined execution across all stakeholders of the international move. “We are hyper-focused on innovation and execution from container on water to empty return,” EDRAY CEO, Reade Kidd said. “Providing best in class visibility, execution and innovation around our destination management solution, EDRAY’s unique position and scale in the market is enabling us to engage with great companies like Emerge to collectively support our customers in new ways. It’s exciting to get our teams around the table and go places together that we couldn’t go on our own.”

“Our global supply chain has evident issues. This partnership will be vital in providing a technology solution within the procurement ecosystem. Emerge gives shippers the confidence, clarity and efficiency they need,” Emerge VP of Strategic Initiatives, Maggie Petrovic said. “EDRAY provides that same confidence and clarity at the ports. It’s a perfect pair.”

The Emerge-EDRAY partnership comes off the heels of an exciting year for Emerge, who recently announced their latest Series B Funding round and the hiring of industry veteran and former FreightWaves’ President, George Abernathy. In addition to adding new corporate development and integration partners, Emerge plans to expand product development and research while significantly scaling their enterprise sales efforts in 2022.

The award-winning Emerge Freight Procurement Platform provides access to direct capacity and live market conditions, including tools like contract and spot management, and a light transportation management system (TMS). For more information, visit: www.emergemarket.com.

About Emerge

Transforming the $800 billion freight industry, Emerge empowers meaningful logistics relationships through its award-winning Freight Procurement Platform. Built by freight professionals for freight professionals, Emerge is reinventing the procurement process by offering solutions that enable shippers and carriers to make more empowered, strategic decisions. Founded in 2017, and located in Scottsdale, Arizona, Emerge is one of the fastest-growing technology startups in the U.S.

Visit www.emergemarket.com to learn more.

About EDRAY

EDRAY is a technology-driven platform that enables collaboration between cargo owners, drayage companies, steamship lines, and ports. This collaboration improves velocity in and out of ports, increased industry capacity, and reduces unnecessary emissions.

EDRAY thrives in the most difficult part of the supply chain – the final mile at the ports. Through proprietary technology, processes, and most importantly – innovation, we work on our customers’ behalf with all stakeholders to keep freight moving in the most efficient way possible. With our Destination Management Solution, we act with clean, actionable data as an extension of our customers’ team to reduce time and costs in the supply chain. With our Drayage Marketplace, we provide year-round capacity or as a backup when our customers’ drayage providers need help. Founded by industry veterans, EDRAY understands the challenges of ports and is dedicated to creating the most innovative solutions in the marketplace such as Flow Stacks and Street Turns.

For more information: www.edray.com

