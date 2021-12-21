SCRIPPS SAFE’S CHRISTOPHER VON ZWEHL HONORED WITH NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF STATE CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES AUTHORITIES 2021 PRESIDENT’S AWARD

Naples, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scripps Safe, Inc., a national leader in narcotics transportation, storage and dispensing solutions, announced that Senior Vice President Christopher von Zwehl is the recipient of the National Association of State Controlled Substances Authorities (NASCSA) 2021 President’s Award. Von Zwehl is an industry leader and expert in pharmaceutical and healthcare-controlled substance diversion solutions.



“We are pleased to recognize Chris von Zwehl’s contribution to our organization,” said Joe Fontenot, NASCSA’s chairman and former president. “He has worked tirelessly promoting our mission – to advance public health and safety by curtailing the abuse, misuse and diversion of controlled substances.”

Scripps Safe was recently named a 2021 EMS World Innovation Awards Winner at the annual EMS World Expo for its proprietary Scripps SystemTM, an end-to-end SaaS pharmaceutical inventory and access management system with smart analytics.

Christopher von Zwehl is very active in the industries where Scripps Safe participates. He is an Advisory Board Member of the American Pharmacy Purchasing Alliance (APPA), serves on the Education and Membership Committees of NASCSA and is Policy Committee Co-Chair of the American Society of Pharmacovigilance. He is also a member of the National Association of Drug Diversion Investigators (NADDI), FBI InfraGard Cyber Health Working Group and International Association for Healthcare Security & Safety (IAHSS), amongst others.

SCRIPPS SAFE’S CHRISTOPHER VON ZWEHL

About Scripps Safe, Inc.

Based in Naples, Florida, Scripps Safe is an innovative national provider of integrated solutions that help ensure end-to-end security for narcotics storage, transportation, and dispensing. The objective is to protect the chain of custody and prevent diversion. The company serves several industry channels including government healthcare, hospitals and outpatient centers, EMS, opioid treatment centers, pharmaceutical manufacturers and distributors, retail pharmacies, nursing homes, veterinarians, and medical marijuana dispensaries. Scripps Safe is a member of the FBI's InfraGard Partnership of Protection, and all staff members maintain National Security clearance. For more information visit www.4safeRx.com or call 844-4SAFERx (472-3379).



