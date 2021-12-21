IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) Announces The Tactical Leader Interview with FuelPositive Corp. CEO Ian Clifford

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities, today announces that Ian Clifford, Director, CEO and Founder of FuelPositive Corp. (TSX.V: NHHH) (OTCQB: NHHHF) recently appeared on The Tactical Leader, a podcast series featuring industry leaders discussing their journeys of self-mastery and examining their continuing efforts to define the art of true leadership. FuelPositive is a growth stage company focused on manufacturing, licensing, partnership and acquisition opportunities building upon various technological achievements to reduce carbon emissions and combat climate change.



During the interview, Clifford discussed his professional journey to founding FuelPositive before highlighting the company’s dedicated stance toward environmental preservation and sustainability.

“When I was 17 years old, I was a budding photographer… and was invited to Yosemite to participate and assist Ansel Adams at the end of his life, which was the start of my life, really. I learned so much, and it really helped me create an environmental vision and a way of looking at the world that was very different,” Clifford said. “[Adams] was probably one of the greatest photographers that ever lived… but he was also one of the most humble people I’ve ever met. This is a person in his early 80s who had so much greatness behind him, but he came across as a really accessible, humane, appreciative person. That really informed me… I was able to really understand what it means to build a strong team of people, a very level team. FuelPositive, for me, is a real culmination of all of that learning.”

“If you look down into [FuelPositive’s] values, we talk about things like kindness, accountability and commitment. We talk about being ego-free… Building teams with inclusiveness, innovation, resourcefulness and honesty is really, really important, certainly in FuelPositive. We’re now 12 people. We’re a tiny company in terms of the number of people, but our aspirations are huge,” he continued. “We’ve built this phenomenal team of people as a result of that [commitment to values]. We’re very forward with our mission and our values… We’re really serious about that.”

“There’s something about preservation and the importance of taking care of the planet that was a very early influence for me… This is a big world here. We’re tiny, but we have huge influence. This is why we look seriously at the impact of every step of our technology, not just the outcome of the product being carbon-free or non-polluting,” Clifford added. “Where does the steel come from that builds our systems? Where are the different technologies sourced? Where are the different raw materials from? It’s a real ‘cradle to cradle’ attitude in terms of our impact. Every company, every person needs to really think seriously about that and understand that we all have a profound impact, and it doesn’t take a lot of adjustment, necessarily, to change that impact… We’re passionate about that.”

Throughout the interview, Clifford spoke to the importance of leaders remaining humble and inviting ideas from every level in order to inspire innovation, drive creativity and, ultimately, breed success.

About FuelPositive Corp.

FuelPositive Corp. is a Canadian growth-stage technology company committed to providing commercially viable and sustainable “cradle to cradle” clean technology solutions, including green ammonia (NH3), for use across a broad spectrum of industries and applications. By focusing on technologies that are clean and economically advantageous/realizable, the company aims to change the course of climate change through practical solutions that can be implemented now. The company’s core technology, a modular and scalable green ammonia production system, takes air, water and sustainable electricity and synthesizes it into a non-polluting chemical for multiple applications, including fertilizer for farming, fuel for internal combustion engines and a solution for grid storage. Green ammonia is being considered as a replacement for fossil fuels and as a key enabler of the hydrogen economy. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.FuelPositive.com

