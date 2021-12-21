First Fertility Partners With The Fertility Institute of New Orleans

AVON, Connecticut, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Fertility, a nationwide fertility company focused on patient experience, announced today that it has partnered with The Fertility Institute of New Orleans, the first fertility clinic in the state. This partnership will accelerate growth in Louisiana, creating more access to care for patients seeking infertility treatment in the Southern United States.

"As one of the fastest-growing fertility companies, First Fertility is committed to smart growth that focuses on providing exceptional care to patients across the country," said Derek Larkin, CEO of First Fertility. "Our investment in The Fertility Institute of New Orleans is a perfect example of that commitment to our patients, and we're thrilled to bring the First experience to Louisiana."

With locations in New Orleans (Metairie), Baton Rouge, and Mandeville, The Fertility Institute of New Orleans brings a wealth of experience to the First Fertility family of centers. Founded in 1976, its history as Louisiana's first fertility clinic aligns with First Fertility's mission to innovate with industry-leading and compassionate care that empowers patients and equalizes the ability for everyone to grow their family in the way they want.

Dr. Peter Lu, of The Fertility Institute of New Orleans, said, "We have worked for over 40 years to build a fertility clinic that helps so many Louisianans overcome their struggles with infertility. As part of First Fertility, we look forward to continuing our tradition of care while bringing new and exciting programs to help everyone realize their dream of becoming a parent."

First Fertility offers comprehensive and customized care for patients to grow their families. The business partners with reproductive endocrinology practices across the United States, investing in and offering strategic opportunities to these Centers of Excellence so that physicians can focus on what matters most: taking care of their patients. Learn more at firstfertility.com.

