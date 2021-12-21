Taboola Announces Launch of a Native Bidding Service, Facilitating Expansion to Display, Social Networks and Other Platforms to Fuel Even Faster Growth, and Signs New Microsoft Agreement Through July 2024

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taboola (NASDAQ:TBLA) a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like, today announced the launch of a new native bidding service, allowing Taboola to extend its existing and growing 14,000 advertiser base to other supply types such as display advertising inventory, social networks and others.



Microsoft, a long-term strategic Taboola partner, has supported Taboola in the design of the new bidding service, which will accrue to Taboola’s goal to drive even more growth for both companies and to fully leverage the opportunity of the open RTB space. As a result, Taboola has signed a new agreement with Microsoft through July 2024.

Historically, Taboola and Microsoft had a revenue share arrangement. In utilizing the new service, Taboola can drive higher ex-TAC revenue and can drive even faster growth. The new Taboola bidding service will also provide more growth opportunities for advertisers.

“I’m so thankful for our friends at Microsoft for not only being a long-standing partner, but also for encouraging our long-term investment in the new bidding service, which will drive growth for the advertising community, Microsoft and Taboola,” said Adam Singolda, founder and CEO Taboola. “On the back of massive growth in our industry, including digital platforms such as display and social networks - we intend to repurpose this bidding technology across social networks, display inventory and to be piloted on Microsoft’s digital properties in 2022.”

“We are excited to continue our work with Taboola as an open RTB bidding partner on the Microsoft Exchange. Going forward, this investment positions Microsoft and Taboola to bring even more value to advertisers, agencies and publishers alike and to empower them in new ways in the future,” said Kya Sainsbury-Carter, VP Global Partner Sales Microsoft.

Taboola reaffirms its previously issued guidance for 2021 and 2022. Taboola will provide progress updates in 2022 on the integration of its new native bidding service with Microsoft and across display inventory, social networks and more.

About Taboola

Taboola powers recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like.

The company’s platform, powered by artificial intelligence, is used by digital properties, including websites, devices and mobile apps, to drive monetization and user engagement. Taboola has long-term partnerships with some of the top digital properties in the world, including CNBC, BBC, NBC News, Business Insider, The Independent and El Mundo.

More than 14,000 advertisers use Taboola to reach over 500 million daily active users in a brand-safe environment. Following the acquisition of Connexity in 2021, Taboola is a leader in powering e-commerce recommendations, driving more than 1 million monthly transactions each month. Leading brands including Walmart, Macy’s, Wayfair, Skechers and eBay are among key customers.

Learn more at www.taboola.com and follow @taboola on Twitter.

