Epazz Holdings’ ZenaPay Bitcoin Wallet with Credit/Debit Cards Launching in Early 2022

CHICAGO, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Epazz, Inc . (OTC: EPAZ), a mission critical provider of blockchain cryptocurrency mobile apps and cloud-based business software solutions, announced today that the ZenaPay Blockchain Bitcoin wallet will include credit cards/debit cards to the user wallet. The user will be able to store both fiat currency and cryptocurrency.



This will be a major upgrade to the ZenaPay wallet. We are providing additional support to new cryptocurrencies. We are working towards gasless transactions and providing easy transfer to traditional bank accounts.

Our primary mission is to become an alternative to bank checking accounts for businesses and allowing them to earn money from their investment into cryptocurrency. As we build out the infrastructure more opportunities will begin to arise.

Epazz CEO Shaun Passley, PhD, stated, “We are creating technology for the next generation of payment solutions.”

Future ZenaPay upgrades to be released soon.

ZenaPay ( www.zenapay.com ) is being developed to solve a major problem in high-risk industries. Traditional banking systems do not allow high-risk industries to access their payment systems. ZenaPay offers a cutting-edge payment solution that gives consumers a way to buy items online or in stores using Bitcoin. The new Bitcoin payment software will allow consumers to use digital currency to make online or in-store purchases with ease. The process will also be anonymous because all transaction details are encrypted through Bitcoin, which will enable stores to accept digital currency instead of only cash. ZenaPay is available on the App Store and Play Store.

About Epazz, Inc. (www.epazz.com)

Epazz, Inc. is a leading cloud-based-software company that specializes in providing customized cloud applications to the corporate world, higher-education institutions and the public sector. Epazz BoxesOS™ v3.0 is the complete business web-based software package for small- to mid-size businesses, Fortune 500 enterprises, government agencies and higher-education institutions. BoxesOS provides many of the web-based applications organizations would otherwise need to purchase separately. Epazz's other products are DeskFlex™ (a room scheduling software ) and DeskFlex™ (an applicant-tracking system ).

SAFE HARBOR

"Safe Harbor" statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Certain statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking statements such as "may," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe" and "continue" (or the negative thereof) or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results or those implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Epazz, Inc. assumes no obligation and has no intention of updating these forward-looking statements, and it has no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that is not paid for by Epazz, Inc. Investors are encouraged to review Epazz, Inc.’s public filings on SEC.gov and otcmarkets.com, including its unaudited and audited financial statements and its OTC markets filings, which contain general business information about the company’s operations, results of operations and risks associated with the company and its operations.

Contact:

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations

mailto:investors@epazz.net

(312) 955-8161

www.epazz.com