Biomea Fusion to Present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biomea Fusion, Inc. (“Biomea”) (Nasdaq: BMEA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel irreversible small molecules to treat and improve the lives of patients with genetically defined cancers, announced that it will present at the upcoming virtual 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. Thomas Butler, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, is scheduled to present on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at 12:00pm Pacific Time.



A live audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed at www.biomeafusion.com and will be available for 30 days following the presentation.

About Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. An irreversible small molecule is a synthetic compound that forms a permanent bond to its target protein and offers a number of potential advantages over conventional reversible drugs, including greater target selectivity, lower drug exposure, and the ability to drive a deeper, more durable response. The company is utilizing its proprietary FUSION™ discovery platform to advance a pipeline of irreversible treatments against key oncogenic drivers of cancer. Biomea Fusion’s goal is to utilize its capabilities and platform to become a leader in developing irreversible small molecules in order to maximize the clinical benefit when treating various cancers.

