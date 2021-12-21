Safe-T is Listed in Gartner “Market Guide for User Authentication" Report

HERZLIYA, Israel, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe-T® Group Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: SFET), Safe-T® Group Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: SFET) (“Safe-T”), a global provider of cybersecurity and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Safe-T Data A.R Ltd., has been recognized as a Representative Vendor in Gartner’s December 2021 report titled, "Market Guide for User Authentication"1.

The report finds that, “Access management (AM) vendors are the preferred authentication providers in cloud-first organizations. Those AM vendors able to meet legacy needs may displace incumbent authentication-specific vendors, but authentication specialists may succeed where they can provide added value.” In addition, the report highlights that, “user authentication is foundational to other identity and access management (IAM) functions that rely on having confidence in a person’s identity (authorization, audit and identity analytics). It is also a cornerstone of identity-first security and zero-trust initiatives.”

According to Gartner, “There is a small but important role for specialist vendors that can provide organizations that have particularly complex legacy application infrastructures with a cohesive user authentication framework. These vendors might have their own user authentication capability or integrate with AM or third-party user authentication tools.”

Safe-T ZoneZero® is the first Identity-Based Zero Trust Orchestration solution, it provides centralized Identity-based Zero Trust Security and Multi-Factor Authentication, for all users.

“We are proud to be recognized by Gartner for our ability to provide a cohesive user authentication framework for complex application infrastructures. We believe this latest recognition reflects our continuous efforts to provide the best identity-based zero-trust solution to the market,” said Eitan Bremler, VP of Product strategy at Safe-T.

Safe-T’s ZoneZero® enables organizations to implement identity-based security and add per-application secondary multi-factor authentication (MFA) for all types of users – network users, VPN users, remote access (ZTNA, SDP, PAM) users, etc. MFA can be added to any type of application (legacy applications, proprietary services, RDP, file shares, SSH, SFTP, web applications, databases, etc.) without the need to redesign the network, applications, or remote access solutions.

About Safe-T Group Ltd.

Safe-T Group Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: SFET) is a global provider of cyber-security and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises. The Company operates in three distinct segments, tailoring solutions according to specific needs. The segments include, enterprise cyber-security solutions, enterprise privacy solutions, and consumer cyber-security and privacy solutions.

Our cyber-security and privacy solutions for consumers provide a wide security blanket against ransomware, viruses, phishing, and other online threats as well as a powerful, secured and encrypted connection, masking their online activity and keeping them safe from hackers. The solutions are designed for both advanced and basic users, ensuring full protection for all personal and digital information.

ZoneZero® cyber-security solutions for enterprises, designed for cloud, on-premises and hybrid networks, mitigates attacks on enterprises’ business-critical services and sensitive data, while ensuring uninterrupted business continuity. Organizational access use cases, from outside the organization or within, are secured according to the “validate first, access later” philosophy of Safe-T’s zero trust.

Our privacy solutions for enterprises are based on our advanced and secured proxy network, the world’s fastest, enabling our customers to collect data anonymously at any scale from any public sources over the web using a unique hybrid network. Our network is the only one of its kind that is comprised of millions of residential exit points and hundreds of servers located at our ISP partners around the world. The infrastructure is optimally designed to guarantee the privacy, quality, stability, and the speed of the service.

For more information about Safe-T’s Zone Zero®, visit www.safe-t.com

1 Gartner, “Market Guide for User Authentication,” by Analysts Ant Allan, Tricia Phillips, Kaoru Yano, December 13, 2021