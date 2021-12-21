Bubblr, Inc Launches Community App Based Licensing Opportunity

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bubblr Inc., (OTC PINK: BBLR), ("Bubblr" or the "Company"), an ethical technology company focused on the development of Open Source 3.0 tools for the advancement of a better Internet, today announces another licensing for their Open Source Platform. Two weeks ago, Bubblr announced their first licensing agreement with media company UFF (Ultimate Football Fan). UFF and AFTV (Arsenal Football TV).



Now Bubblr is adding the community app-based licensing opportunity as an entirely different marketing channel geared towards helping local communities. Utilizing Bubblr, Inc's open source app templates, a city or a town can build their own community app as a platform for local businesses. Many small businesses already subscribe to single-purpose app platforms. Example market sectors dominated by single-purpose apps include fast-food, hotels/accommodation, restaurants, trades-people and ticketing. These single-purpose apps are typically very costly for small businesses, often involving significant monthly subscriptions combined with a percentage of any sales generated through the apps. The Bubblr open-source app templates make it easy for towns and cities to build multi-purpose community apps for any market sector quickly. Initially, these community apps will operate on a freemium model. Eventually, local businesses will be charged a low-cost monthly subscription fee to be listed on the community app.

The community will retain most of the revenue generated by these community apps, with Bubblr, Inc. charging a license fee. These community apps will provide a much needed new revenue source for hard-pressed local services.

Bubblr, Inc. are already in negotiation with several candidate towns/cities to become the candidate for their own community app. Bubblr expects to make an announcement for its first community app licensee in January 2022.

Bubblr, Inc.'s Chief Technology Officer Steve Morris said:

"All of the back-end development work to provide these community apps has already been completed. We are already in the process of building the open-source community app templates that will be completed by March 2022.

From a business point of view, it is a win for all parties involved. Local businesses get a new low-cost marketing channel. Local communities get a new revenue source. Bubblr, Inc. does not have to pick up the high cost of acquisition of the local businesses or local app users."

About Bubblr, Inc.

Bubblr, Inc. is an ethical technology company focused on mobile-first technology that aims to bring back privacy to users, trust in online content, and sustainability to the digital marketplace. Our mission is to empower developers to join in our commitment to improve the Internet and create a new Ethical Internet Ecosystem (EIE) by leveraging our intellectual property through our open-source platform advanced digital tools that enable the building of fair-forward digital solutions. For more information, visit https://www.bubblr.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements within the definition of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such as in Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements should not be used to make an investment decision. The words' estimate,' possible' and 'seeking' and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which speak only as to the date the statement was made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties to which forward-looking statements are subject include, but are not limited to, the effect of government regulation, competition, and other material risks.

Contact: Investors

Stanley Wunderlich

Launchpad IR

1-516 729 3714

Info@CFSG1.com