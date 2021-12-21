UAV CORP (UMAV) OPENS SPACE DIVISION FOR SPACE TOURISM

Port St. Joe-Wewahitchka, Florida, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UAV Corp’s (OTC Pink: UMAV) Opens new Space Division for Space Tourism. The Company will announce its full team over the next few weeks which will specialize in composites for the pressurized tourist cabin, propulsion experts and ground support for launch and recovery for the large space airship.

“After the successful flight tests of the Air Force prototype electric airship in September 2021, UAV Corp’s Skyborne Technology continued its effort to develop a “SkySpace” airship that would be designed to take tourists to space at a low cost,” stated Michael Lawson CEO. Some of the systems that will be onboard the SkySpace Airship will be tested in the first half of 2022 with the launch of the new SA 70-12 DATT airship under contract with Gulf Coast State College, funded by Florida’s Triumph Fund as a Disaster Relief communications aerial platform.

“Great news for our region of Florida! The Expansion of the current Skyborne Technology’s airship design to include near space opportunities aligns with the regions blossoming aerospace industry that is home to two air force bases and a myriad of new development companies. We are proud of Skyborne's partnership with Gulf Coast State College in the development of an emergency response airship that is the prototype for the new airship. The location of their facilities near the college training programs and a stone's throw from an Eglin Air Force base down range site designated as a launch facility provide for some interesting possibilities,” stated Jim McKnight Executive Director Gulf County Economic Coalition.

Skyborne Technology has continued its Teaming Relationship with Research in Flight, in Auburn, Alabama to further develop the airflow analysis design needs for flight at the high altitudes for Space Tourism.

“Research in Flight is pleased to partner with Skyborne Technology to develop novel, synergistic airship technologies which expand the frontier of lighter than air applications,” stated Dr. Roy Hartfield

“Our company is at the beginning of our growth stage that other commercial space tourism companies were a couple years ago; the goal is to target our cost per passenger to under $50,000 a person opening up the space experience to what we are dubbing the “Peoples Space Experience”. Also, the public and media is starting to notice UAV Corp with a recent article in US News https://money.usnews.com/investing/stock-market-news/slideshows/drone-stocks-to-consider-as-the-technology-soars , placing our company as one of the 7 Drone stocks to watch in 2022,” stated Billy Robinson Chairman.

About UAV Corp

UAV Corp (UMAV) is a Research and Development holding company with a focus on Communications, Aerospace and Environmental Solutions. Researchers at UAV Corp are actively engaged in solving transformative problems for the government and commercial clients. We are working on a wide range of topics including but not limited to advanced communication, Airship and Drone Technology and low altitude analysis of carbon dioxide (CO2) conversion, new energy processes, biomass conversion, energy efficiency crop and mining management.

About Research in Flight

The company was established with the aim of developing new aerodynamic analysis tools for aerospace engineering applications. The nucleus of this startup is the FlightStream® numerical flow solver that allows for rapid analysis of flow results over advanced geometries. Research in Flight engages in a diversity of design activities including engineering support for aircraft, airships, Urban Air Mobility vehicles, and Distributed Electric Propulsion platforms.

About Skyborne Technology, Inc

Skyborne Technology, Inc. has significant investments in research & development of Intellectual Property and proprietary designs in areas covering semi-rigid and rigid airship design, reverse-ballonet technology, mooring and hybrid propulsion that have competitive advantages for both its Spherical and Cylinder Class tether/airship designs. Skyborne Technology has a manufacturing facility in Wewahitchka, Florida and owns the airport in Port St. Joe, Florida for manned and unmanned operations.

About Skyborne Central America, LLC

Skyborne Central America, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of UAV Corp for business operations in the Caribbean, Central America and Mexico for the DATT tether-airship systems and advanced UAS capabilities.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable US securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals, where applicable and the state of the capital markets. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

