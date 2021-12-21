Marias Technology Promotes Two

COVINGTON, Ohio, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marias Technology, a provider of software testing and implementation services to the insurance industry, has promoted Rachel Sauvie and Laura Bertini to the position of Operations Managers. Each of them will oversee a division of the Marias testing and systems support operations. They join Stephanie Olson, Assistant Vice President, Operations — and Elizabeth Weiss, Manager of Implementation — on the Marias operations management team.



“Rachel and Laura have each played a big role in making Marias what it is today,” said R. Christopher Haines, President and CEO of Marias. “The values, approach, knowledge, and dedication they bring — as well as their commitment to giving our customers what they deserve — make them the ideal candidates for these positions.”

In their new roles, Rachel and Laura will manage customer relationships and oversee the day-to-day functions of the Marias Account Leads, Senior Testers, Business Analysts, and Software Testers. Especially as Marias continues to grow, its number-one priority is ensuring its current customers see no change in the responsive, personalized service they receive — and its new customers have the same experience as the customers from which Marias has already earned trust.

About Marias Technology

Marias Technology, headquartered in Covington, Ohio, a privately held company, offers insurance technology services to property/casualty insurance companies. Services range from system testing and implementation, to gathering requirements and defining specifications. For more information, please visit www.mariastechnology.com, email info@mariastechnology.com, or call 866-611-2212.

