ExCellThera announces settlement of its patent infringement claims against Selleck Chemicals

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ExCellThera Inc., a clinical-stage cell expansion and engineering company delivering molecules and bioengineering solutions to expand and engineer various cell lines for use in next generation cell and gene therapies, announced today that it has entered into an agreement with Selleck Chemicals, LLC and other parties to settle a suit accusing the Texas-based company of patent infringement based on its sale of the UM171 and UM729 compounds. The settlement also resolved ExCellThera’s claims against Selleck Chemical’s Canadian distributor, Cedarlane Corporation. In addition to certain undisclosed terms and other consideration, Selleck and Cedarlane have agreed to stop sales of UM171 and UM729 and to notify customers of this settlement.

ExCellThera is a clinical-stage cell expansion and engineering company delivering molecules and bioengineering solutions to expand and engineer various cell lines for use in novel one-time curative therapies for patients with hematologic malignancies and other diseases. ExCellThera’s most advanced technology, ECT-001 Cell Therapy, combines a proprietary molecule, UM171, and an optimized culture system. In pursuit of better treatments for patients, the company is building out its cell expansion and engineering platform, as well as supporting best-in-class clinical trials. excellthera.com

 

        








        

            

                

                    
