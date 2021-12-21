ExCellThera announces settlement of its patent infringement claims against Selleck Chemicals

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ExCellThera Inc., a clinical-stage cell expansion and engineering company delivering molecules and bioengineering solutions to expand and engineer various cell lines for use in next generation cell and gene therapies, announced today that it has entered into an agreement with Selleck Chemicals, LLC and other parties to settle a suit accusing the Texas-based company of patent infringement based on its sale of the UM171 and UM729 compounds. The settlement also resolved ExCellThera’s claims against Selleck Chemical’s Canadian distributor, Cedarlane Corporation. In addition to certain undisclosed terms and other consideration, Selleck and Cedarlane have agreed to stop sales of UM171 and UM729 and to notify customers of this settlement.



About ExCellThera

