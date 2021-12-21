Leather Industry: China's Imports Post Solid Gains This Year - IndexBox

From January to July 2021, China's leather imports totalled $1.3B, an increase of 34% over the same period last year. Brazil and Italy are the leading suppliers, comprising more than half of China's leather purchases. Over the past year, Italy (+34% y-o-y) significantly increased shipments to China, while supplies from Brazil (-24% y-o-y) declined. The average import price was $4,028 per tonne in 2020, rising by 19% over the previous year.



LOS ANGELES, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From January to July 2021, Chinese leather imports totalled $1.3B, exceeding by +34% the value of the same period in 2020, a new report by a market research firm IndexBox says. Last year, leather imports increased to $2.6B, with a growth of +5.5% y-o-y. In physical terms, leather imports in China fell slightly to 650K tonnes, declining by 11.4% on the previous year's figure. Over the last decade, imports attained the peak figure at 858K tonnes in 2014; however, from 2015 to 2020, they failed to regain momentum.

Chinese imports are expected to continue rebounding robustly, driven by the increased consumer demand in the global leather market. A downside risk comes from pandemic-related supply chain disruptions. Last year, many orders for leather production were cancelled or postponed, which put pressure on the manufacturing factories.

This year, regular shipments are deteriorated by the lack of shipping containers and the limited capacity of Asian ports that partially cease operations when COVID cases are found there. The uncertainty associated with possible pandemic outbreaks due to the emergence of new strains also threatens the leather market and the global economy overall.

China’s Leather Imports by Country

In 2020, Brazil (204K tonnes), Italy (131K tonnes), and Viet Nam (55K tonnes) were the leading suppliers of leather imports to China, with a combined 60% share of total imports. These countries were followed by the U.S., Thailand, Argentina, Taiwan (Chinese), South Korea and Uzbekistan, which accounted for a further 22%.

From 2007 to 2020, the most significant increases were in shipments from Uzbekistan (+66.1% per year), while purchases for the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

In value terms, Brazil ($338M), Italy ($250M) and Thailand ($135M) constituted the largest leather suppliers to China, together comprising 28% of total imports. South Korea, the U.S., Viet Nam, Argentina, Taiwan (Chinese) and Uzbekistan lagged somewhat behind, comprising a further 18%.

In terms of the leading suppliers, Uzbekistan (+69.3% per year) recorded the highest growth rate of the value of imports over the period under review, while purchases for the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Leather price stood at $4,028 per tonne in 2020, growing by 19% against the previous year. Overall, the import price, however, showed a pronounced curtailment. Over the period under review, average import prices attained the maximum at $6,374 per tonne in 2013; however, from 2014 to 2020, import prices remained at a lower figure.

Prices varied noticeably by the country of origin; the country with the highest cost was South Korea ($10,291 per tonne), while the price for Brazil ($1,657 per tonne) was amongst the lowest.

From 2007 to 2020, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Uzbekistan, while the prices for the other significant suppliers experienced a decline.

About IndexBox

IndexBox is a market research firm developing an AI-driven market intelligence platform that helps business analysts find actionable insights and make data-driven decisions. The platform provides data on consumption, production, trade, and prices for more than 10K+ different products across 200 countries.

For more information, please visit

Website https://www.indexbox.io

Twitter https://twitter.com/indexbox

YouTube https://www.youtube.com/IndexBox

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/indexbox-marketing/

Companies Mentioned in the Report

Le Farc, Super Tannery, Sadesa, Badalassi Carlo, Tannery Bannach, Anil Tannery, Guangdong Tannery Limited, J. & F.J. Baker & Co Ltd., Hermann Oak, Shinki Hikaku, Horween Leather Company, Scan-Hide, Maverick Leather, Gasket Express, Proforma Ventures L.P., Hanwha Advanced Materials America LLC, Leather, Suede, Skins, Inc., Twin Leather Co., Inc., Zatkoff Seals & Packings, Brewer-Cantelmo Co., Inc., Fifield, Inc., Galco International, Inc., Waterhouse Leather, Inc., DCT Leathers, Bata India, Relaxo Footwear, Mirza Intl, Khadim India, Sreeleathers, Bhartiya Inter, Liberty Shoes, Superhouse, Lawreshwar Poly, Phoenix Intl, Super Tannery, Sarup Ind, NB Footwear, Shrut & Asch Leather Co., Inc., Tumi, Proforma, Galco International, Inc., Pioneer - General Leathercraft Manufacturing, Inc., J.W. Hulme Co., Maverick Leather Company, Bosca, Horween Leather Co., Wholesale Leather Skins and Hides Supplier, Wickett & Craig of America, Henschel Hat Company, Surebonder, Seidel Tanning Corp., Action Bag & Cover, Inc.

Sources

World - Leather - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights

China - Leather - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights

Asia - Leather - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights

Eastern Asia - Leather - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights

World - Leather of Bovine and Equine Animals - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights

World - Raw Hides and Skins Of Bovine Animals - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights