Lordstown Motors Appoints Melissa Leonard as Executive Vice President, General Counsel & Secretary

LORDSTOWN, Ohio, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lordstown Motors Corp. (“Lordstown Motors” or “LMC”) (Nasdaq: RIDE) announced today that its Board of Directors has elected Melissa Leonard as Executive Vice President, effective January 1, 2022. Ms. Leonard will replace Tom Canepa, LMC’s current General Counsel & Secretary, who is leaving to pursue other opportunities.



Ms. Leonard was co-leader of the Mergers and Acquisitions team for Baker & Hostetler LLP, where she has served as outside counsel to the Company since 2019. Ms. Leonard has been a corporate and transactional attorney at Baker & Hostetler LLP since 1995 and has extensive legal experience with mergers and acquisitions, financings and corporate governance matters. Ms. Leonard was a member of the Board of Trustees of the Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA), Cleveland, Ohio from 2007 – 2021 and served on the Finance and Governance Committees. Ms. Leonard earned her Bachelor of Science from Miami University and her Juris Doctor from the University of Michigan School of Law.

“We are excited to have Melissa join our team at Lordstown Motors,” said Dan Ninivaggi, CEO of Lordstown Motors. “Not only does Melissa bring over twenty years of deep experience in mergers and acquisitions, financing and corporate governance, she knows Lordstown Motors well, having served as our primary outside corporate counsel over the past two years. I look forward to her continuing contributions as a core member of our management team.”

“I am thrilled to be joining the LMC team at such an exciting time,” said Leonard. “I look forward to continuing to work alongside Dan and the entire Lordstown team as we get closer to bringing The Endurance to our commercial fleet customers, further strengthen our global strategic partnership with Foxconn, and expand the commercial fleet opportunities within the automotive industry with LMC designed and engineered electric vehicles.”

About Lordstown Motors Corp.

Lordstown Motors is an electric vehicle (EV) innovator developing high-quality light duty commercial fleet vehicles, with the Endurance all electric pick-up truck as its first vehicle being launched in the Lordstown, Ohio facility. Lordstown Motors has engineering, research and development facilities in Farmington Hills, Michigan and Irvine, California. For additional information visit www.lordstownmotors.com

