Apranga Group investor’s calendar for the year 2022

The expected company releases and investor news of Apranga Group in 2022 will be announced as follows:



04.01.2022 - Retail turnover in December 2021

01.02.2022 - Retail turnover in January 2022

28.02.2022 - Interim information for 12 months 2021

01.03.2022 - Retail turnover in February 2022

01.04.2022 - Retail turnover in March 2022

05.04.2022 - Notice on General shareholders’ meeting

27.04.2022 - Interim information for 3 months 2022

28.04.2022 - Resolutions of the General shareholders’ meeting

28.04.2022 - Annual information for 2021

02.05.2022 - Retail turnover in April 2022

01.06.2022 - Retail turnover in May 2022

01.07.2022 - Retail turnover in June 2022

28.07.2022 - Interim report for 6 months 2022

01.08.2022 - Retail turnover in July 2022

01.09.2022 - Retail turnover in August 2022

03.10.2022 - Retail turnover in September 2022

27.10.2022 - Interim report for 9 months 2022

03.11.2022 - Retail turnover in October 2022

01.12.2022 - Retail turnover in November 2022

Rimantas Perveneckas

„Apranga“ Group General Manager

+370 5 2390801



