Apranga Group investor’s calendar for the year 2022

The expected company releases and investor news of Apranga Group in 2022 will be announced as follows:
04.01.2022 - Retail turnover in December 2021
01.02.2022 - Retail turnover in January 2022
28.02.2022 - Interim information for 12 months 2021
01.03.2022 - Retail turnover in February 2022
01.04.2022 - Retail turnover in March 2022
05.04.2022 - Notice on General shareholders’ meeting
27.04.2022 - Interim information for 3 months 2022
28.04.2022 - Resolutions of the General shareholders’ meeting
28.04.2022 - Annual information for 2021
02.05.2022 - Retail turnover in April 2022
01.06.2022 - Retail turnover in May 2022
01.07.2022 - Retail turnover in June 2022
28.07.2022 - Interim report for 6 months 2022
01.08.2022 - Retail turnover in July 2022
01.09.2022 - Retail turnover in August 2022
03.10.2022 - Retail turnover in September 2022
27.10.2022 - Interim report for 9 months 2022
03.11.2022 - Retail turnover in October 2022
01.12.2022 - Retail turnover in November 2022
Rimantas Perveneckas
„Apranga“ Group General Manager
+370 5 2390801