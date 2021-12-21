Global RFID Handheld Reader Market Research Report (2021 to 2026) - by Product, Industry and Region

Dublin, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "RFID Handheld Reader Market Research Report by Product, Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global RFID Handheld Reader Market size was estimated at USD 3,263.87 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 3,777.86 million in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.08% reaching USD 7,987.65 million by 2026.



Market Statistics

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage

This research report categorizes the RFID Handheld Reader to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Product, the market was studied across HF RFID Reader, LF RFID Reader, MW RFID Reader, and UHF RFID Reader.

Based on Industry, the market was studied across Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Banking, Financial Services & Insurance, Building, Construction & Real Estate, Consumer Goods & Retail, Education, Energy & Utilities, Government & Public Sector, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Information Technology, Manufacturing, Media & Entertainment, Telecommunication, and Travel & Hospitality.

Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the RFID Handheld Reader Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global RFID Handheld Reader Market, including Alien Technology Corporation, Applied Wireless Identifications Group, Inc., Avery Dennison Corporation, Bluebird, CAEN RFID S.r.l., China-Vision Intelligent Card Reader Co. Limited, ChinaReader Technology Co.,Ltd., Cipherlab Co.,Ltd., Convergence Systems Limited, Datalogic S.p.A., FEIG ELECTRONIC Inc, GAO RFID, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Impinj, Inc., Invengo Technology Pte. Ltd., JADAK, Janam Technologies LLC, JiangSu SEUIC Technology Company Co., Ltd, Mojix, Inc., Sense Technology AS, Shenzhen Chafon Technology Co.,Ltd., Thing Magic Inc, TSL, Inc., Unitech Limited, and Zebra Technologies Corporation.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global RFID Handheld Reader Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global RFID Handheld Reader Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global RFID Handheld Reader Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global RFID Handheld Reader Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global RFID Handheld Reader Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global RFID Handheld Reader Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global RFID Handheld Reader Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Drivers

5.2.1. Multiple benefits over barcode scanning systems

5.2.2. Low cost and ease of use offered by handheld readers

5.2.3. Consistently growing retail and ecommerce sector

5.3. Restraints

5.3.1. Issues while scanning the tags

5.3.2. High cost of reading equipment

5.4. Opportunities

5.4.1. Integration of new technology with RFID

5.4.2. RFID reader with iOS and Android operating systems

5.5. Challenges

5.5.1. Complex spatial and temporal dimensions resulting from handheld readers



6. RFID Handheld Reader Market, by Product

6.1. Introduction

6.2. HF RFID Reader

6.3. LF RFID Reader

6.4. MW RFID Reader

6.5. UHF RFID Reader



7. RFID Handheld Reader Market, by Industry

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Aerospace & Defense

7.3. Automotive & Transportation

7.4. Banking, Financial Services & Insurance

7.5. Building, Construction & Real Estate

7.6. Consumer Goods & Retail

7.7. Education

7.8. Energy & Utilities

7.9. Government & Public Sector

7.10. Healthcare & Life Sciences

7.11. Information Technology

7.12. Manufacturing

7.13. Media & Entertainment

7.14. Telecommunication

7.15. Travel & Hospitality



8. Americas RFID Handheld Reader Market

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Argentina

8.3. Brazil

8.4. Canada

8.5. Mexico

8.6. United States



9. Asia-Pacific RFID Handheld Reader Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Australia

9.3. China

9.4. India

9.5. Indonesia

9.6. Japan

9.7. Malaysia

9.8. Philippines

9.9. Singapore

9.10. South Korea

9.11. Taiwan

9.12. Thailand



10. Europe, Middle East & Africa RFID Handheld Reader Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. France

10.3. Germany

10.4. Italy

10.5. Netherlands

10.6. Qatar

10.7. Russia

10.8. Saudi Arabia

10.9. South Africa

10.10. Spain

10.11. United Arab Emirates

10.12. United Kingdom



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

11.1.1. Quadrants

11.1.2. Business Strategy

11.1.3. Product Satisfaction

11.2. Market Ranking Analysis

11.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player

11.4. Competitive Scenario

11.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

11.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

11.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

11.4.4. Investment & Funding

11.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



12. Company Usability Profiles

12.1. Alien Technology Corporation

12.2. Applied Wireless Identifications Group, Inc.

12.3. Avery Dennison Corporation

12.4. Bluebird

12.5. CAEN RFID S.r.l.

12.6. China-Vision Intelligent Card Reader Co. Limited

12.7. ChinaReader Technology Co.,Ltd.

12.8. Cipherlab Co.,Ltd.

12.9. Convergence Systems Limited

12.10. Datalogic S.p.A.

12.11. FEIG ELECTRONIC Inc.

12.12. GAO RFID, Inc.

12.13. Honeywell International Inc.

12.14. Impinj, Inc.

12.15. Invengo Technology Pte. Ltd.

12.16. JADAK

12.17. Janam Technologies LLC

12.18. JiangSu SEUIC Technology Company Co., Ltd.

12.19. Mojix, Inc.

12.20. Sense Technology AS

12.21. Shenzhen Chafon Technology Co.,Ltd.

12.22. Thing Magic Inc.

12.23. TSL, Inc.

12.24. Unitech Limited

12.25. Zebra Technologies Corporation



13. Appendix

