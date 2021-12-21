Elvictor Group Inc. Maintains its Position as the Largest Ship Manning Agent in the Country of Georgia

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elvictor Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: ELVG) (“Elvictor” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that based on a survey conducted by the Maritime Transport Agency of Georgia, it was named for the second consecutive year the largest ship manning agent in the Country of Georgia.



The Maritime Transport Agency of Georgia (MTA) is tasked with the regulatory management of the Georgian maritime sector. The Countries of Georgia and Greece have many years of successful experience in cooperation in the field of seafarers’ employment and it should be noted that all 13 crewing companies recognized by the Georgian Maritime Transport Agency are actively cooperating with Greek ship-owners. Georgian seafarers under European (“EU”) memorandum are also being promoted by EU member states to be employed on ships sailing under a number of EU country flags.

Elvictor’s Crew Manning Office in Georgia has grown quickly and presently supports approximately one thousand (1,000) seafarers available and registered in the National Maritime Registry in Georgia. The Georgian seafarers training and certification systems currently maintains a high reputation among international industry participants and are in demand by ship owners around the world. The Country’s exceptional government sponsored cadet program offered by its Batumi State Maritime Academy continues to support this reputation for developing strongly skilled seafarers.

Konstantinos Galanakis, Chief Executive Officer of Elvictor, stated, “We feel proud to be, for the second consecutive year, the top employer in Georgia. Special thanks to our people who made this reality; our people in Georgia exceeded all expectations and focused on our business ethics, transparency, quality orientation, and group's vision. Special thanks to our beloved seafarers that formed the best advertisement for our group, advertised their country and seamanship, each one individually, during covid times, surpassing any obstacles and being top professionals and top seafarers. For the records, our retention in Georgian Nationality exceeds 95%, our rate of promotions surpassed 22%, and we generate the future junior and senior officers through cadetship. Our company's growth rate in Georgian Recruitment exceeds 20%, and we are happy about all the above achievements.”

About Elvictor Group, Inc.:

Elvictor Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: ELVG), a Nevada corporation, is a technology centric company driving innovation and efficiencies in global ship management. Utilizing leading edge technologies, Elvictor is developing, deploying, and converging innovative technologies that can improve vessel and crew management performance. Technologies that drive specific solutions that improve the efficient operation of vessels with cost-effective, timely, and reliable solutions. Solutions that meet the complex global regulatory compliance requirements of global crew and ship management and ensure that our clients achieve their goals and objectives. For more information, visit http://www.elvictor.com.

CONTACTS:

Elvictor Group, Inc.

management@elvictorgroup.com

Investor Relations / Media Contact:

Nicolas Bornozis / Paul Lampoutis

Capital Link, Inc.

230 Park Avenue, Suite 1536

New York, N.Y. 10169

Tel.: (212) 661-7566

Fax: (212) 661-7526

Email: elvictor@capitallink.com



