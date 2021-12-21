ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions Accelerates Zero-Trust Adoption with Transmit-Only SmartNIC

BOSTON, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions, a CSPi business (NASDAQ: CSPi) announces the availability of the Myricom ARC-C TxO network interface adapter designed to act as a secure unidirectional network bridge. Known as a transmit only data diode it is used by OEMs, government agencies as well as by data center operators to enable one way network traffic to leave a secured domain to a non-secured domain, with no physical path back in the opposite direction. Establishing a data diode via a SmartNIC is a simple, cost-effective way for organizations to protect the network environment from intrusions as well as the passing of malicious code, such as malware or ransomware. ARIA provides this capability in a low profile, low power draw SmartNIC that can be deployed in any server or network appliance’s PCIe slot making it an attractive low-cost component to a transmit only gateway solution.



To date the Myricom ARC-C TxO SmartNIC has been deployed in organizations including a large public cloud operator, and in government applications requiring a network gateway that allows one-way data transfer between classified and unclassified networks. Its ideal for production OT environments, such as in Pharma and energy production which require monitoring and analytics extraction without a possibility of a comprisable return path.

Exploiting the return traffic pathway has become a commonplace attack vector as witnessed by the increase in nation-state back novel intrusion and ransomware cyberattacks. Today’s approach has been to build complete air-gapped environments with no outside the secured environment network connections. This is an unrealistic approach for most of today’s mission and businesses requirements. The 10G PCIe Myricom TxO SmartNIC provides the best of both worlds, high-speed, low-latency outbound data transmission, while making it physically impossible to transfer data back inside the secured network.

“We’re experiencing increased demand from our OEMs, and large customers to create a one-way data path. They see this as a simple, low-cost, low-risk way to preserve and protect their operations, while eliminating a critical attack vector.” said Gary Southwell, General Manager of ARIA Cybersecurity Systems. “The Myricom ARC-C SmartNIC line is highly regarded for its performance and dropless packet capture. Adding security features is a win our customers.”

The programmable custom network processor ASIC found on 10G Myricom ARC adapters allows the offering of specialized firmware that supports a transmit only (data-diode) network path that maintains optical connectivity with no physical return path. ARIA provides its expertise and works with OEMs and end customers to help them adapt the technology into network gateway applications.

ABOUT ARIA CYBERSECURITY SOLUTIONS

ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions, a business of CSPi Inc., recognizes that better, stronger, more effective cybersecurity starts with a smarter approach. Our solutions provide new ways to monitor internal traffic while capturing and feeding the right mix of analytics to security tools like SIEMs or our ARIA ADR solution to substantially improve threat detection and surgically disrupt cyberattacks and data exfiltrations. Customers in a range of industries rely on our solutions to improve their security posture—no matter their environment. ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions include ARIA Software-Defined Security (SDS), Myricom SmartNIC network adapters, and nVoy Security appliances. With a proven track record supporting the Department of Defense and many intelligence agencies in their war on terror, and an award-winning portfolio of security solutions, ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions is committed to leading the way to ensure cybersecurity success. Learn more at ARIACybersecurity.com.

