EXL named a Leader in all six categories of NelsonHall’s 2021 Life, Annuities and Pension Operations Transformation Report

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS), a leading global analytics and digital solutions company, announced today that it has been named a leader in all six categories of the NelsonHall 2021 Life, Annuities and Pension Operations Transformation Report.



EXL was recognized for advanced digital solutions that leverage artificial intelligence (AI) and natural language processing to extract and organize unstructured information, cloud-native software to simplify implementation, and industry-leading analytics capabilities. EXL’s solutions for the life insurance, annuities, and pension space support enterprise digital transformation initiatives, including straight-through processing capabilities and real-time analytics.

“EXL continues to expand its comprehensive digital portfolio through development of AI-driven, data analytics-led integrated solutions and investments in product launch capabilities and automation for life, annuities, and pension carriers. We expect to see further solution developments as well as additional partnerships with insurtechs and technology firms,” said Ashley Singleton, Insurance Research Analyst, NelsonHall.

In the report, EXL was recognized as a Leader in all six categories:

Overall

Operations Transformation Capability

New Business Setup/Underwriting

Life Claims Administration

Customer/Distribution Service Administration

Benefit & Fund Management

The report leverages the NelsonHall Vendor Evaluation and Assessment Tool (NEAT) to analyze how vendors are evolving their offerings and capabilities to improve life, annuities, and pension operation transformation services. Firms are assessed on their ability to help clients utilize AI-driven automation to improve digital customer engagement, increase rate of straight-through processing, and reduce operational costs, then ranked on a four-level matrix as: Leaders, High Achievers, Innovators, and Major Players.

“The Life & Pension marketplace has been in the spotlight this year as the twin forces of acceleration in digital adoption and premium growth have created opportunities for providers to launch products faster and improve their operational efficiency,” said Anand Logani, SVP, Head of Group & Individual Life Business, EXL. “Increasingly, the key to success for companies is harnessing data across silos – from unstructured information and non-traditional sources – and seamlessly integrating that data with powerful analytics and modern technology stack. We are helping the industry deliver better customer experiences, launch products faster while improving their bottom lines.”

For more information on the NelsonHall Life, Annuities and Pension Operations Transformation Report, please click here.

About EXL

EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a global analytics and digital solutions company that partners with clients to improve business outcomes and unlock growth. Bringing together deep domain expertise with robust data, powerful analytics, cloud, and AI, we create agile, scalable solutions and execute complex operations for the world’s leading corporations in industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, media, and retail, among others. Focused on driving faster decision-making and transforming operating models, EXL was founded on the core values of innovation, collaboration, excellence, integrity and respect. Headquartered in New York, our team is over 34,000 strong, with more than 50 offices spanning six continents. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com.

About NelsonHall

NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the 'art of the possible' in digital operations transformation. With analysts in the U.S., U.K., and Continental Europe, NelsonHall provides buy-side organizations with detailed, critical information on markets and vendors (including NEAT assessments) that helps them make fast and highly informed sourcing decisions. And for vendors, NelsonHall provides deep knowledge of market dynamics and user requirements to help them hone their go-to-market strategies. NelsonHall's research is based on rigorous, primary research, and is widely respected for the quality, depth, and insight of its analysis.

© 2021 ExlService Holdings, Inc. All rights reserved. For more information go to www.exlservice.com/legal-disclaimer