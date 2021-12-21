Five Below Celebrates Another Successful Year of Giving as 2021 Draws to a Close

PHILADELPHIA, Penn., Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE), the trend-right, extreme-value brand for tweens, teens and beyond, is thrilled to announce that the Company has raised more than $8 million for its charitable partners throughout 2021. On a national level, Five Below charitable efforts benefited Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®, Kids In Need Foundation, and most recently Toys for Tots, the Marine Corps organization with a mission of collecting and distributing new, unwrapped toys to less fortunate children throughout the holiday season. In addition, Five Below raised funds for two regional partners in the Company’s hometown city of Philadelphia – Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and the Philadelphia Eagles Autism Foundation.



“Improving the lives of children, teens and their families is one of the core values upon which Five Below was built, so to be able to help important organizations like these is hardwired into the fabric and DNA of our entire team at Five Below,” said Joel Anderson, President and CEO of Five Below. “We are honored to once again support Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital on their missions to improve the lives of children afflicted with cancer and other life-threatening diseases, supply backpacks to the nation’s youth by way of Kids In Need Foundation, and of course Toys for Tots’ invaluable mission to help children in need during this very special time of year.”

Five Below would like to extend gratitude to its incredible customers who donated time and time again over the year, as well as its tireless team of in-store Wow Crew Members, without whom supporting these organizations would not have been possible. Throughout the year, Five Below and its loyal customers supported these incredible organizations and their important missions through a combination of in-store donation drives and local community events. Most recently, Five Below cohosted a series of Stuff the Truck events in conjunction with Toys for Tots around the country, including one at its flagship store on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan.

