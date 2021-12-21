UniDoc Health Lists on Frankfurt Exchange and Introduces Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UniDoc Health Corp. (CSE: UDOC) (FRA: L7T) (“UniDoc,” or the “Company”), an innovator in the telehealth sector, is pleased to advise of its public listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and further introduces its executive leadership and Board Directors as an integral part of its strategic plan. More information is available on the Company website at www.unidoctor.com.



Frankfurt Stock Exchange Listing

UniDoc Health advises today that the company's common shares are now listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “L7T” or identified as WKN A3C87U. The Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Börse Frankfurt – FRA), operated by Deutsche Borse AG, is one of the world's largest trading centres for securities and the largest of the eight stock exchanges in Germany. The UniDoc Health Frankfurt listing is expected to facilitate the process of trading in its shares by investors in Europe and internationally. The company's shares continue to be listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol UDOC.

UniDoc is a virtual health/telemedicine solutions company which is developing its proprietary Virtual Care Solutions Model, a customizable, and comprehensive telehealth solution that integrates a range of physical products, web-based services, and analytical tools, along with access to the Company’s developing network of Healthcare Providers, pharmacies, and hospitals.

The Company aims to rapidly advance product development and commercialization and is pleased today to present its Board of Directors and key leadership as follows:



Antonio Baldassarre CEO, President and Director

Mr. Baldassarre has held senior management and director positions of new business start-ups and established multinational organizations with over 30 years of experience in the Security, Information Technology and Communications industries. With leadership skills in management of international operations, shareholder exit strategies, and overall business development, he has utilized a wide range of strategic programs to maximize organic growth into specific industry segments through OEM, alliances, and direct multi-level distribution channels. Mr Baldassarre brings extensive experience in the planning and execution of all aspects of corporate management from Operations, P&L oversight, product distribution, product promotions, sales and development activities and initiatives. He is also the President of LRG Security Canada Inc. and LRG Security Europe.

Franco Staino, Board Chair

Mr. Staino is a business professional with over 40 years experience in the pharmaceutical industry. He brings significant experience in drug safety, traceability and anti-counterfeiting measures and has designed and implemented programs for the Italian National Health Service, the Ministry of Health and the Polygraphic Institute and State Mint. He currently holds multiple positions including as control representative of Carlucci a leading company engaged in the production of self-adhesive labels for consumer goods specialized for the pharmaceutical sector, and as President of the Board of Directors of Topharmacia, a management company for pharmacies throughout Italy.

Nina Yii, CFO and Corporate Secretary

Ms. Yii is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA), with over ten years of accounting, regulatory, and financial reporting experience. Ms. Yii provides accounting and financial reporting services and accounting services to public companies in various industries both in the United States and Canada.

Sina Pirooz, Director

Mr. Pirooz is a registered and practicing pharmacist and has been a professional member of the College of Pharmacists of British Columbia since 2003, with over 20 years of pharmaceuticals and pharmacy management experience. As the owner of a compounding pharmacy, Mr. Pirooz has been dispensing pharmaceuticals for over 18 years and provides pharmacist and pharmacy management services to many of Canada’s largest pharmacy chains and drug stores. Mr. Pirooz is also the CEO and a director of Genix Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a company listed for trading on the TSXV.

Matt Chatterton, Director

Mr. Chatterton brings over 15 years of experience is development and execution of complex projects. His expertise includes project management, facility management, logistics, supply side processes and procedures at several operations in Canada and internationally. He has been involved in the public markets for the last three-years managing IPO processes and transitioning businesses to post listing operations. Mr. Chatterton is a Professional Engineer and graduate of Canada’s Queens University with a Master’s degree in Chemical Process Engineering (2003).

Austin Thornberry, Director

Mr. Thornberry is a seasoned finance professional with a background in advising startup companies in the venture capital market. He brings extensive experience working with high-growth companies across numerous industries through his past work in the Technology & Innovation banking group at the Bank of Montreal and in the financial services arm of Ernst & Young advising on multiple capital markets transactions. He obtained his Bachelor of Commerce at McGill University and has held the CPA, CA, designation since 2019.

Marketing and Investor Relations Agreements

In related news, the Company also announces it has signed an agreement with Promethean Marketing to provide investor awareness and digital marketing services. The agreed upon term commences on December 14, 2021 and continue on a month-to-month basis. As consideration for the services, the Company has made payments totalling US$250,000. The Company also announces it has signed an agreement with Clarkham Capital to provide investor relations and digital marketing services. The agreed upon term shall last three months, commencing December 15, 2021. As consideration for the services the Company has made payments totalling €75,000. The Company also announces it has signed an agreement with Gina Capital to provide investor relations and digital marketing services. The agreed upon term shall last three months, commencing December 15, 2021. As consideration for the services the Company has made payments totalling €75,000.

UniDoc encourages interest, active engagement, thoughtful questions and business inquiries.



As part of the Company’s disclosure obligations as a public issuer, ongoing financial and material filings can be found under the Company’s profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com.

About UniDoc Health Corp. (CSE: UDOC) (FRA: L7T)

UniDoc is developing a telehealth solution which is being designed as a self-contained remote virtual clinic within a private kiosk for patients to undergo full consultations as if they were present in a physician’s office. Telehealth opens the doors to a large segment of the population challenged by access, experience or understanding of online computer technology. It is the Company’s belief that physical accessibility is the key to its business proposition. UniDoc is dedicated to unlocking shareholder value by delivering an excellent product and sophisticated commercial network within an expedited timeframe. Find out more at: https://unidoctor.com and connect with our social media on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

For further information, please contact

UniDoc Investor Relations

Tel: +1 778.383.6731

Email: info@unidoctor.com

Austin Thornberry, Director

Tel: +1 647.463.8689

Email: austin@unidoctor.com

Media Inquiries

media@unidoctor.com

