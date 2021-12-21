Global GVHD Market Landscape Report, 2030: Epidemiology, Emerging Drugs, Market Shares of Therapies, Drivers & Barriers, Unmet Needs, Major Players & SWOT Analysis

Dublin, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Graft Versus Host Disease (GVHD) - Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report delivers an in-depth understanding of the GvHD, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the GvHD market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and United Kingdom), and Japan.



The GvHD market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, GvHD market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted GvHD market size from 2018 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The report also covers current GvHD treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.

Report Highlights

In the coming years, GvHD market is set to change due to the rising awareness of the disease and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence GvHD R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition.

A better understanding of disease pathogenesis will also contribute to the development of novel therapeutics for GvHD.

This in-depth analysis of the pipeline assets across different stages of development different emerging trends and comparative analysis of pipeline products with detailed clinical profiles, key cross-competition, launch date along with product development activities will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the over GvHD scenario of the research and development activities.

Key Questions Answered



Market Insights:

What was the GvHD Market share (%) distribution in 2018 and how it would look like in 2030?

What would be the GvHD total market size as well as market size by therapies across the 7MM during the study period (2018-2030)?

What are the key findings pertaining to the market across the 7MM and which country will have the largest GvHD market size during the study period (2018-2030)?

At what CAGR, the GvHD market is expected to grow in the 7MM during the study period (2018-2030)?

What would be the GvHD market outlook across the 7MM during the study period (2018-2030)?

What would be the GvHD market growth till 2030 and what will be the resultant market size in the year 2030?

How would the market drivers, barriers and future opportunities affect the market dynamics and a subsequent analysis of the associated trends?

GvHD patient types/pool where unmet need is more and whether emerging therapies will be able to address the residual unmet need?

How emerging therapies are performing on the parameters like efficacy, safety, route of administration (RoA), treatment duration and frequencies on the basis of their clinical trial results?

Among the emerging therapies, what are the potential therapies which are expected to disrupt the GvHD market?

Epidemiology Insights:

What is the disease risk, burden and unmet needs of the GvHD?

What is the historical GvHD patient pool in the seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom) and Japan?

What would be the forecasted patient pool of GvHD in the 7 major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom) and Japan?

What will be the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population pertaining to GvHD?

Out of GVHD the 7MM countries, which country would have the highest prevalent population of GVHD during the study period (2018-2030)?

At what CAGR the population is expected to grow in the 7MM during the study period (2018-2030)?

What are the various recent and upcoming events which are expected to improve the diagnosis of GvHD?

Current Treatment Scenario and Emerging Therapies:

What are the current options for the treatment of GvHD?

What are the current treatment guidelines for the treatment of GVHD in the US, Europe and Japan?

How many companies are developing therapies for the treatment of GvHD?

How many therapies are developed by each company for the treatment of GvHD?

How many emerging therapies are in mid stage, and late stage of development for the treatment of GvHD?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the GvHD therapies?

What are the recent novel therapies, targets, mechanisms of action and technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on for GvHD and their status?

What are the key designations that have been granted for the emerging therapies for GvHD?

What is the global historical and forecasted market of GvHD?

Key Topics Covered

1. Key Insights

2. Report Introduction

3. GvHD Market Overview at a Glance

4. Executive Summary of GvHD

5. Epidemiology and Market Forecast Flow

6. Disease Background and Overview

7. Current Treatment

8. Epidemiology and Patient Population

9. Patient Journey

10. Key Endpoints for GvHD

11. Marketed Drugs: Key Cross

12. Emerging Therapies

13. GvHD: Seven Major Market Analysis

14. Market Access and Reimbursement

15. Market Drivers

16. Market Barriers

17. SWOT Analysis

18. Unmet Needs

Companies Mentioned

AltruBio

Amgen

AstraZeneca

Biogen

Bristol-Myers Squibb

CSL Behring

CTI BioPharma

ElsaLys Biotech (Mediolanum Farmaceutici S.p.A.)

Equillium/Biocon

GlaxoSmithKline

Incyte Corporation

Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Kadmon Corporation

MaaT Pharma

Medac

Millennium Pharmaceuticals/Takeda Oncology

Novartis

OncoImmune/Merck (MSD)

Pfizer

Regimmune Corporation

Roche-Genentech

Syndax Pharmaceutical

Synthetic Biologics

Takeda

Xenikos

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8f7jc3