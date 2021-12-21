Miami Luxury Real Estate LLC Wins Best Luxury Real Estate Company in Florida in 2021

MIAMI, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finding the perfect dream homes and meeting the unique needs of clients by providing premier services are the primary intentions of Miami Luxury Real Estate LLC. The highly trained team of brokers and agents provides only the best property options to clients. They have developed and maintained a stellar reputation amongst clients and professionals, internationally. It's, therefore, no surprise that Miami Luxury Real Estate LLC was chosen by Luxury Lifestyle Awards as a winner in the category of Best Luxury Real Estate Agency in Florida, USA 2021.

Miami Luxury Real Estate LLC was founded in 2014 by Maria Kuzina, a Master's graduate of the renowned Architecture University of Building and Civil Engineering. The company has a team of qualified luxury agents and brokers. Having strong connections internationally with investors and buyers, strong social networks, and expertise in marketing luxury properties, Maria is certainly the first choice to work within the South Florida Real Estate area. Specializing in high-net-worth individuals (HNWI), celebrities, and sports celebrities, Maria and Miami Luxury Real Estates LLC's reputation spans across the globe, with international clients from Canada, Europe, the UK, and Brazil, amongst many more.

Seeking out only the best of the best properties, and specializing in luxury, pre-construction developments, Maria, an ABR® (Accredited Buyer's Representative), strives to find her clients the most luxurious spaces. She also provides buyers with other services such as assisting them with determining their affordability, helping them to develop their negotiating strategy, financing sources and providing a list of other qualified vendors that they may need.

Starting off by understanding each client's particular needs and desires, Miami Luxury Real Estates LLC brings the clients' dreams to life, using their extensive industry knowledge and passion. Clients are able to feel confident that the entire process of buying their house is stress-free, even beyond closing the deal.

Receiving the award on behalf of Miami Luxury Real Estate LLC was Maria Kuzina, broker, owner, and CEO, who expressed her excitement: "We are delighted with this prestigious award. We feel honored and are grateful for the wonderful clients that entrust us with being a part of their journey to finding their dream home. Thank you to Luxury Lifestyle Awards for recognizing us for our work."

Kuzina and her team are qualified luxury brokers and agents specializing in commercial & luxury real estate investment. The team also includes top immigration lawyers, estate planners, accountants, and real estate attorneys. Miami Luxury Real Estate LLC is also currently representing several buyers and sellers on Fisher Island and Sunny Isles Beach in the $5-$38 million range.

For more information and all your buying and selling needs, please refer to their official website https://miamiluxuryrealestates.com or call +1-754-217-1402

