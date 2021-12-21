European Heat Pump Industry Landscape 2021: Sales Data, Industrial & Technical Trends, European & National Legislative Frameworks, Organizational Status of Each Market

Dublin, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "European Heat Pump Market and Statistics Report 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

European heat pump sales grew by +7.4% in 2020. With 1.62 million units sold across Europe, yet a new sales record has been achieved. Assuming a life expectance of approximately 20 years, the current European heat pump stock amounts to 14.86 million units. With approximately 244 million residential buildings in Europe, the heat pump market share in the building stock is around 6%.

Report Scope

This report is the most comprehensive publication on the European Heat Pump market so far, including data from 21 European countries.

The report has been structured to cover the different national statistics, coming from EHPA national association members, with an overview of each market and its main development factors. This includes industrial and technical trends, the European as well as the national legislative frameworks and the organizational status of each market.

Key Contents

Data from 21 countries

EU policy trends

Industry trends

Energy trends

Forecasts

Heat pump market growth is mainly influenced by three trends:

From a technology perspective today's heat pump can cover a wider temperature range. They still operate at -25C and increasingly often they provide hot water at 65 degrees Celsius in an efficient manner. That enables their deployment in a much larger share of buildings than a decade ago. Hybrid systems enable heat pumps even in the renovation segment. The need to accelerate the energy transition also in the heating and cooling sector moves heat pumps to the center of attention of policy makers. Legislation passed in the past 8 years is now transposed in all member states and it starts to show impact. Building standards limit maximum heat demand per m2, mandate the integration of renewable energy and favor smart buildings. This is often substantiated by institutional and financial subsidies that make market development easier. Continuously larger and growing sales numbers result in lower cost. Economies of scale are materializing on the component and the product level. The fast decline of the production cost of PV systems also influences the heating market: using self produced electricity in combination with a heat pump system provides a very low-cost energy source for buildings. Additional benefits like demand response services provided to the grid (which could become a business model and provide an income for their providers) are on the horizon, but have not yet materialized.

These developments contribute to the development of Europe's heat pump markets.

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. Policy

2.1. European Green Deal

2.2. Digitalization

2.3. Product related policies

2.4. F-gas and refrigerants related policies

2.5. EU project Investment, Research, and Innovation

3. EU Heat Pump Sales

3.1 European heat pump market development

3.2. Market segmentation

3.3. Heat Pump Benefits

3.4. Market Drivers

3.5. Heat pump market shares across Europe

4. Country Reports

4.1. Austria

4.2. Belgium

4.3. Czech Republic

4.4. Denmark

4.5. Estonia

4.6. Finland

4.7. France

4.8. Germany

4.9. Hungary

4.10. Ireland

4.11. Italy

4.12. Lithuania

4.13. Netherland

4.14. Norway

4.15. Poland

4.16. Portugal

4.17. Slovakia

4.18. Spain

4.19. Sweden

4.20. Switzerland

4.21. United Kingdom

5. Annex

5.1. EHPA sales data acquisition and processing methodology

5.2. Calculating the environmental benefits of the heat pump stock

6. Glossary

7. Revision History

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tlo39v