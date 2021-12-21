Fulcrum Partners Reminds Taxpayers about Charitable Donations in 2021

ATLANTA, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fulcrum Partners, a OneDigital Company, reminds U.S. federal taxpayers that the temporary tax break for charitable donations to qualified organizations continues through December 31, 2021, even for taxpayers who do not itemize their deductions. This special ruling, currently scheduled to expire on January 1, 2022, was put in place as part of the CARES Act of March 2020. Last December lawmakers extended the deduction through 2021.



“For many companies, families and individuals, end-of-year charitable giving is as much a part of the holiday season as hanging stockings or decorating a tree,” said Fulcrum Partners Managing Director Mike Powers. “But our team wanted to remind taxpayers that with this provision of the CARES Act likely ending this month, they may want to ensure that their seasonal charitable donations are counted before the year ends.”

With a commitment to “Leadership through Service,” the team at Fulcrum Partners supports select charitable organizations, locally and worldwide. Among the organizations to receive charitable donations from Fulcrum Partners are Cristo Rey Network New York High School, Daniel Kids, Delray Beach Public Library, World Bicycle Relief, Boys and Girls Club of Bluffton, Arise Rwanda Ministries, Hugaroo, Chapman University, Junior Achievement Orange County (CA), Big Brothers Big Sisters of Orange County (CA), The Jobs Partnership of Florida, Death2Life Revolution, Palm Beach Atlantic University, Family First, Luis Palau Association, Nations Church, Christ for all Nations, Vision Orlando, Blessings in a Backpack, 306 Foundation and First Church Orlando. The team at Fulcrum Partners encourages you to follow the links above to give to any of these organizations or select other causes near to your heart this holiday season.

To learn more about the philanthropic outreach of Fulcrum Partners, a OneDigital Company, visit the “Inspire” tab on our website.

To find out more about how organizations and executives can benefit from the use of nonqualified deferred compensation (NQDC) plans, follow Deferred Compensation News or contact any member of the Fulcrum Partners team at fulcrumpartnersllc.com/fulcrum-partners-team.

About Fulcrum Partners, a OneDigital Company

Fulcrum Partners (fulcrumpartnersllc.com). With a team of experienced industry professionals who serve with diverse skill sets, targeted experience and in-depth expertise in executive compensation and benefits consulting, the financial professionals at Fulcrum Partners, a OneDigital Company, focus on an integrated approach to the design, financing and plan administration of executive benefits programs. Originally founded in 2007, today the company is part of the OneDigital advisory firm and has executive benefits advisory offices in Atlanta, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Charleston and Bluffton, South Carolina; Columbus and Cleveland, Ohio; Delray Beach, Orlando and Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida; Los Angeles and Newport Beach, California; Portland, Oregon; Salt Lake City, Utah and Washington D.C.

About OneDigital

OneDigital delivers strategic advisory consulting and technology-forward solutions to more than 85,000 employers across the nation. As employee health care, wellness and workplace benefits continue to converge, business of all sizes have relied on OneDigital’s exceptional advisory teams for counsel in employee benefits, wellbeing, human resources, pharmacy consulting, property and casualty solutions, as well as the retirement and wealth management services provided through OneDigital Investment Advisors. OneDigital’s commitment to technology and innovation enables its 2,800 advisors to deliver the most modern and intuitive customer experience anywhere in the industry. Investment advice is offered through OneDigital Investment Advisors, an SEC-registered investment adviser and wholly owned subsidiary of OneDigital.

OneDigital has been named as a Best Place to Work in Insurance by Business Insurance. For more information, visit www.onedigital.com.

This material has been prepared for informational purposes only, and is not intended to provide, and should not be relied on for, accounting, legal or tax advice. Any tax advice contained herein is of a general nature. You should seek specific advice from your tax professional before pursuing any idea contemplated herein.

Securities offered through Lion Street Financial, LLC (LSF) and Valmark Securities, Inc. (VSI), each a member of FINRA and SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through CapAcuity, LLC; Lion Street Advisors, LLC (LSF) and Valmark Advisers, Inc. (VAI), each an SEC registered investment advisor. Please refer to your investment advisory agreement and the Form ADV disclosures provided to you for more information. VAI/VSI, LSF and CapAcuity, LLC. are non-affiliated entities and separate entities from OneDigital and Fulcrum Partners.

Unless otherwise noted, VAI/VSI, LSF are not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by, or in any way officially connected with any other company, agency or government agency identified or referenced in this document.

CONTACT:

Steve Broadbent

770.813.0750

press@fulcrumpartnersllc.com