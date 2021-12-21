CDC Publishes AXIM® Biotechnologies-Sponsored Study on COVID-19 Neutralizing Antibodies

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc (OTCQB: AXIM) (“AXIM Biotech,” “AXIM” or “the Company”), an international healthcare solutions company targeting COVID-19 diagnostics, oncological research, and dry eye disease, announced today that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) highlighted a study that the Company sponsored on neutralizing antibodies in its recent COVID-19 Science Update: Edition 116 .



Using AXIM’s rapid neutralizing antibody test, Dr. Douglas Lake and Alexa Roeder, co-lead authors of the study, reported that 25% of two-dose RNA vaccine recipients did not generate high levels of neutralizing antibodies (<50% neutralization). They called this group “vaccine poor responders.” Fortunately, a third dose converted these vaccine poor responders into strong responders with an average of 20-fold increase in neutralizing antibody levels two to four weeks after their third dose.

“As many as 25% of people do not know they did not make high levels of protective antibodies after their second dose,” said Dr. Lake. “It doesn’t matter which vaccine you get as a third dose, but it does matter that you get a third dose. Everyone has a right to know how well their vaccine worked.”

The preprint featured in the CDC update titled, “Third COVID-19 Vaccine Dose Boosts Neutralising Antibodies in Poor Responders” , was published by leading scientists including Dr. Douglas Lake, an associate professor at Arizona State University and Dr. Sergei Svarovsky, AXIM’s Chief Scientific Officer.

“Our research team has been hard at work since the pandemic started to study how we can effectively detect neutralizing antibody levels,” said John Huemoeller, CEO of AXIM Biotech. “I am thankful that the CDC sees value in the work that we have done to understand the vaccine’s impact and hope that they continue to recognize the importance of understanding our levels of neutralizing antibodies as well as the work that AXIM is doing to make that possible for the general public.”

To learn more about AXIM® Biotechnologies, please visit: https://aximbiotech.com/science/covid-19-diagnostic-research/



About AXIM® Biotechnologies

Founded in 2014, AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. (AXIM) is a vertically integrated research and development company focused on changing the landscape of diagnosis of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19), dry eye disease (DED) and Oncological indications. AXIM’s COVID-19 neutralizing antibody test is the first rapid diagnostic test detecting levels of functional neutralizing antibodies that are believed to prevent SARS-CoV-2 from entering the host cells. Additionally, the Company is developing rapid diagnostic tests for the detection of ophthalmological conditions such as DED. For more information, please visit www.AXIMBiotech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements made by Axim Biotechnologies Inc., in this press release may be “forward-looking” in nature within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe Axim’s future plans, projections, strategies and expectations, and are based on assumptions and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Axim Biotechnologies, Inc. Actual results could differ materially from those projected due to there being no assurance that our diagnostic candidate will be successfully shown to detect SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibodies, that the diagnostic candidate will be approved for use by the U.S. FDA or any equivalent foreign regulatory agency, that the diagnostic candidate can be manufactured in large quantities or that third parties with an established presence in blood collection clinics, vaccine development, employer or individual use will enter into agreements or purchase from the Company, and even if the Company’s diagnostic candidate is successful, it may generate only limited revenue and profits for the Company, including whether any of Axim’s diagnostic products will receive clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or equivalent foreign regulatory agencies to sell its products and whether and when, if at all, they will receive final approval from the U.S. FDA or equivalent foreign regulatory agencies, the fact that there has never been a commercial diagnostic test utilizing neutralizing antibodies approved for use and various other factors detailed from time to time in Axim’s SEC reports and filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on April 15, 2021 and other reports we file with the SEC, which are available at www.sec.gov. Axim Biotechnologies, Inc., undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, unless otherwise required by law.

CONTACT

Public Relations

Kathryn Brown

Account Director

CMW Media

P. 858-264-6600

kathryn@cmwmedia.com

www.cmwmedia.com

AXIM Corporate

6191 Cornerstone Ct., Ste. 114

San Diego, CA 92121, USA

P. 858-923-4422

Investor Relations

investors@aximbiotech.com

888-759-0844