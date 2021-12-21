ThirdEye’s Mixed Reality Enterprise Solutions Aid in Environmental Sustainability Initiative (ESG) for Metaverse Applications

PRINCETON, N.J., Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThirdEye , a leader in augmented and mixed reality (AR/MR) enterprise solutions, today announces its Carbon Footprint AR tracker, aiding in environmental sustainability through its augmented and mixed reality platforms. The team is helping to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in conjunction with the Environmental Protection Agency’s goal of a carbon-neutral green future.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, global transportation reduced rapidly, highlighting the impact travel typically has on our planet. The transportation sector - including cars, trucks, commercial aircraft and railroads - is the largest contributor to anthropogenic U.S. greenhouse gas emissions at 29%, according to the EPA.

ThirdEye is helping to keep the need for global transportation at an all-time low. By using ThirdEye’s augmented and mixed reality remote telepresence solutions, such as RemoteEye, organizations have reduced the need for employee travel to onsite locations while improving cost savings. ThirdEye’s new ROI Calculator highlights the savings of reduced employee travel.

“A future roadmap item for our RemoteEye platform is a Carbon Footprint Score for every organization that uses the platform. The score will be used to illustrate how much the organization is contributing to bettering the environment through the use of AR,” said ThirdEye Founder Nick Cherukuri. “Not only are AR and MR teleconferencing platforms financially prudent due to traveling less, but by using this technology to share knowledge and operational workflows, there are tremendous carbon emission savings. For example, we can bring education and telehealth to underprivileged areas around the world with augmented and mixed reality. In addition, our HIPAA-compliant RespondEye platform allows doctors anytime, anywhere to view exactly what health problems a remote patient is dealing with, then provide patients and stand-in caretakers with proper diagnoses, treatment care instructions and additional professional medical advice. With mixed reality, the possibilities are endless.”



Another sustainable benefit of augmented and mixed reality is the introduction of multi-dimensional 3D models into corporate and consumer landscapes. With immersive holographic models, ThirdEye’s technology allows organizations to reduce their need for inventory, equipment and other physical assets. Replacing these items with digital copies of themselves allows organizations to decrease production emissions and costs.

For more information on ThirdEye, visit www.thirdeyegen.com .

