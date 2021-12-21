Optimi Health Receives Dealers License Inspection and Introduces Quality Assurance Department

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimi Health Corp. (CSE: OPTI) (OTCQB: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN) (“Optimi” or the “Company”), developers of a vertically integrated mushroom brand targeting functional as well as novel psychedelic compounds focused on the health and wellness sector, is pleased to announce a facility inspection under the auspices of Health Canada has commenced concurrent with today’s announcement regarding the implementation and inauguration of an internal control department focused on Quality Assurance efforts aimed at ensuring GMP standards are fully integrated and maintained at all times, post facility certification and commissioning.



As previously noted (news release Dec 7, 2021), the Princeton, BC mushroom facility has been purpose-built to meet globally recognized GMP standards as part of the Company’s aim to develop a world-class seed-to-sale research and commercial production facility designed to compete at the very highest level of product excellence.

Since December of 2020, the Company has invested over CAD$8.5 million in completing its state-of-the-art facilities in full compliance with Health Canada's Directives and all regional, provincial, and federal security, design and building standards. Optimi believes that the completion of the physical inspection by Health Canada, subject to any comments or concerns, paves the way for Dealers License certification early in the new year.

Alongside the installation of operational and laboratory research equipment and final exterior fittings, the Company is rapidly moving towards an operational posture including the commencement of human resource plans for phase one departmental activation. The first additions to the operations team comes with today’s announcement introducing the buildout of Optimi’s Quality Assurance department with the appointment of Department Head, Mr. Raphael Moxam and QA Manager, Farkhanda Saifullah Khowaja, Ph.D.

Quality Assurance in a controlled growing environment requires extensive knowledge of specialized agronomy as well as operational considerations such as (but not limited to), environmental considerations and monitoring systems (i.e.: ventilation, humidity), fertilizer, nutrient composition, product care & handling, facility cleanliness, pest control, irrigation, and related systems. The department will oversee both quality control (QC) and quality assurance (QA) and compliance with Health Canada’s QA guidelines pertaining to business, production, facility, security, storage, packaging, labeling as well as establishing and enforcing GAP, GMP, HACCP standards for the Mushroom program. The team will develop, update, audit and maintain Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) and Quality Manuals ensuring continuous compliance with regulations and our own commitment to pure, high-quality products.

The Company’s goal and ambition towards becoming the leading producer and supplier of GMP certified medicinal and psychedelic mushrooms strains starts with Quality Assurance and Mr Moxam and Ms. Khowaja have the necessary expertise to execute. Mr. Moxam previously served as the Senior Quality Assurance Officer at DSM-Dietary Nutritional Products (DNP) and Process Chemist II (Pharmaceutical-cGMP) at Apotex Pharmachem Inc. During this period, he worked as liaison with government regulatory bodies, and implemented safety and quality standards for products. In these roles, he was responsible for developing equipment qualification, process validation, Quality Systems including SOP, recall procedures, HACCPs, and quality assurance of raw materials and products, for pharmaceutical drugs and fish oil products. He is experienced in the development of effective preventative actions, optimizing production processes to decrease the chance of out-of-specifications conditions, trouble shoot out-of-specifications and production equipment monitoring failures, and reviewed and/or approved laboratory equipment qualifications and validated analytical test methods. Mr Moxam earned his B.Sc. Chemistry at McMaster University, Hamilton, Ontario.

Ms. Khowaja previously served over 5 years at a Cannabis Cultivation Facility utilizing environmentally controlled automated systems with credentials approved by Health Canada for Quality Assurance Person (worked as Independent Contractor for responsibilities of QC/QA Supervisor, Production Manager, and leading R&D related activities). She gained hands-on knowledge of BioTrackTHC software, this comes under the category of ERP system for operational and business activities and keeping complete and auditable batch records from seed to sale. Ms. Khowaja has the proven ability to obtain security clearances. Ms. Khowaja earned her Ph.D. in Plant Molecular Genetics at the University of Aberdeen, U.K., M.Sc. in Plant Biotechnology, Wye College, University of London, U.K. and B.Sc. in Plant Breeding, Sindh Agriculture University, Tando Jam, Pakistan.

Optimi COO Bryan Safarik notes, “As we near facility completion and certification, the activity level on-site is shifting dramatically from construction to detailed preparations for commercial efforts to commence. To say it is exciting is such an understatement. Years of effort, millions of dollars and so much planning are materializing before our eyes. Even so, the real work is just about to begin. With this shift comes new attention to processes, procedures and policies that will form the basis for our future success. I’m delighted to have the opportunity to introduce our new Quality Assurance department and can’t wait to get started working with Raphael and Farkhanda. Their experience and attention to detail is developmentally critical to our ability to deliver the highest quality products in our sector. This is of extreme importance to us as we are 100% committed to delivering the finest all-natural products to our future customers.”

